April 20, 2021

Sheriff’s office seeks help finding missing Niles man

By Staff Report

Published 8:24 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

NILES — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance finding a missing Niles man.

Alfred Hacker, 56, also known as “Al” or “Fred,” was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday walking east on Oak Street in Niles. The sheriff’s department said Hacker went on a walk and has not returned home.

“He may not have the mental capability to inform others of his information or to get home,” the department wrote in a press release.

Deputies said Hacker has walked to Three Rivers, where he used to live, in the past.

Anyone who has seen Hacker or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Berrien County Central Dispatch at (269) 983-7141.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 finds home invasion, larceny suspect

Berrien County

Sheriff’s office seeks help finding missing Niles man

Brandywine Education

Teacher resigns after allegedly soliciting 14-year-old

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 793,881 cases, 16,901 deaths

Business

Cassopolis to welcome first marijuana dispensary

Berrien County

Merritt Elementary hosting pet supply drive for area shelters

Dowagiac

SMC psychology panel provides pandemic perspective

Berrien County

South Bend man sentenced for meth possession in Niles Township

Berrien County

GateWay Services to become Center for Growth and Independence

Buchanan

Cannavista Wellness, Common Citizen launch 420 charitable fundraiser

News

Niles Police Log: April 8-15

Dowagiac

Retired Dowagiac resident returns to teaching at 80

Cass County

Report finds problem-solving courts help lower recidivism, unemployment rates

Business

Yarn on Front owner shares how she adapted, overcame pandemic squeeze

Dowagiac

DUS graduate raising money for independent film project

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club excited to bring ‘welcome’ sign to community

Berrien County

MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children

Buchanan

Buchanan District Library awarded American Library Association grant

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees prepares for Higher Learning Commission reaffirmation visit

Cass County

Cass County votes to engage Kalamazoo studio for Cass County Historic Courthouse services

Berrien County

Buchanan graduate now Berrien County prosecuting attorney

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs Office welcomes new leadership

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Chamber of Commerce hosting monthly giveaways

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 770,822 cases, 16,731 deaths