GALLERY: A busy weekend of sports in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac baseball, softball and soccer teams were all in action on Saturday as they hosted the Bryan Frazier Memorial and the Chieftain Invitationals.

The Dowagiac softball team went 3-1, defeating Kalamazoo Central and Berrien Springs. Chieftains baseball went 1-1, falling to Niles and edging Marcellus, while the Vikings were 2-0 on the day as they defeated both schools.

In soccer, Dowagiac was 1-0-1 as it defeated short-handed Niles and played to a 1-1 tie with South Haven. The Vikings were o-2 on the day.