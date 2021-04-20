COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 799,140 cases, 16,986 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 12,787 COVID-19 cases and 240 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,445 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,003 cases and 95 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 799,140 COVID-19 cases and 16,986 related deaths.
