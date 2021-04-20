April 20, 2021

Buchanan provisioning center raises money to fight cannabis injustices

By Christina Clark

Published 9:57 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

BUCHANAN – Community wellness and prison reform are two causes close to Rick Paniagua’s heart and to those who surround him.

During the month of April, Paniagua’s provisioning center, Cannavista Wellness, 120 E. Front St., Buchanan, has paired up with Common Citizen, to raise money for Red Bud Area Ministries and the Last Prisoner Project.

The joint effort results in a 50-cent donation from each Common Citizen pre-roll cannabis product going toward the organizations.

According to The Last Prisoner Project’s vision on its website, the organization is “a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform. LPP was founded out of the belief that if anyone is able to profit and build wealth in the legal cannabis industry, those individuals must also work to release and rebuild the lives of those who have suffered from cannabis criminalization.”

Paniagua said this issue has hit home for many of the people he employs.

“It’s important to us. I have 19 employees, and several of them have brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles who have served prison time for very minor possession charges. Some less than a joint,” Paniagua said. “It has really impacted these families.”

Giving to LPP is to support the legal fight is one way Paniagua is trying to right what he sees as an injustice.

“You wouldn’t be persecuted or prosecuted [for those activities] now. It’s about expunging records,” Paniagua said. “People are sitting in jail waiting to be released. It’s an injustice that needs to be corrected.”

Paniagua said LPP provides legal resources for those in the prison system serving time for cannabis-related crimes in states where medical and recreational use is now legalized.

According to LPP’s website, the organization has implemented direct services in California and Colorado. LPP is “engaged in policy reform” in 10 states and is eyeing potential states to work in over the next year, including Michigan.

Paniagua said the combination of incarceration and a criminal record can devastate a family.

“Those are things that you can’t get that time back,” he said.

The company is also using its fundraising ability through brand partnerships to support the Buchanan community itself through Redbud Area Ministries. Last month, Cannavista Wellness made a contribution to RAM to help support the victims of the March 15 fire at West Wind Apartments. The provisioning center continues to support RAM’s community efforts through its current fundraiser, according to Paniagua.

Print Article

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan invites community to honor leaders during National Volunteer Week

Buchanan

Buchanan provisioning center raises money to fight cannabis injustices

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 finds home invasion, larceny suspect

Berrien County

UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds missing Niles man

Brandywine Education

Teacher resigns after allegedly soliciting 14-year-old

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 793,881 cases, 16,901 deaths

Business

Cassopolis to welcome first marijuana dispensary

Berrien County

Merritt Elementary hosting pet supply drive for area shelters

Dowagiac

SMC psychology panel provides pandemic perspective

Berrien County

South Bend man sentenced for meth possession in Niles Township

Berrien County

GateWay Services to become Center for Growth and Independence

Buchanan

Cannavista Wellness, Common Citizen launch 420 charitable fundraiser

News

Niles Police Log: April 8-15

Dowagiac

Retired Dowagiac resident returns to teaching at 80

Cass County

Report finds problem-solving courts help lower recidivism, unemployment rates

Business

Yarn on Front owner shares how she adapted, overcame pandemic squeeze

Dowagiac

DUS graduate raising money for independent film project

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club excited to bring ‘welcome’ sign to community

Berrien County

MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children

Buchanan

Buchanan District Library awarded American Library Association grant

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees prepares for Higher Learning Commission reaffirmation visit

Cass County

Cass County votes to engage Kalamazoo studio for Cass County Historic Courthouse services

Berrien County

Buchanan graduate now Berrien County prosecuting attorney

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs Office welcomes new leadership