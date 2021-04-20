Buchanan HCU member center lands new leadership

BUCHANAN — Honor Credit Union recently announced Christy Layman’s internal promotion to Buchanan Member Center Manager.

Layman earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Bethel College. She brings 19 years of customer service experience from her previous position at Lowe’s Home Improvement. Prior to her promotion, she served as Honor Credit Union’s Member Specialist in Niles. She and her husband, Michael, have five children.

In her new role, Layman joins the Buchanan Team in serving the community and providing members with financial resources.

“I am thankful to be working as a Member Center Manager in the community where I grew up and called home for 20 years,” she said. “I am looking forward to developing relationships with current and future members in order to provide financial solutions.”