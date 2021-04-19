Patricia McCauslin, of Edwardsburg

April 11, 1931 — April 15, 2021

Patricia McCauslin, 90, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully at home Thursday, April 15, 2021, surrounded by her loving family just four days after her ninetieth birthday.

Her life began April 11, 1931, in Peoria, Illinois, the youngest of seven children born to James and Jessie McGann. She married Thomas John McCauslin Dec. 10, 1950, in Cassopolis. After more than 58 years of marriage, he preceded her in death Dec. 30, 2008.

Pat was born to humble beginnings and ended up traveling the world with her husband. She was a homemaker (and wooden spoon ruler) who fiercely loved her family above all else. Having raised and lived with her husband and four sons, Pat was thrilled when daughters-in-law and granddaughters (and grandsons) joined the family. The family remembers her attending countless sporting and school events in support of her children and grandchildren.

Pat and her husband developed lifelong friendships, beginning when they lived on O’Keefe Street in Cassopolis. Family meant everything to her.

Patricia will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by four sons, Michael (Lucy) McCauslin, of Niles, Patrick (Rhonda) McCauslin, of Edwardsburg, Mark McCauslin, of Niles, Kevin (Sharon) McCauslin, of Plainwell; five grandchildren, Thomas McCauslin, John (Kim) McCauslin, Jenifer (Mike) Bevins, Megan (fiance’ Adam Warner) McCauslin, Jason McCauslin; two great-grandchildren, Avry Bevins, Madelyn Bevins; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Louise Fitzgerald, Virginia McGann, Catherine McGann; and three brothers, James McGann, Donald McGann, and William McGann.

Family and friends gathered Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from noon until 2 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. They then proceeded to Saint Ann Catholic Church, 421 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, for a Funeral Mass at 2:15 p.m.

Mrs. McCauslin was laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Mrs. McCauslin to either, Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085, or the Edwardsburg Food Pantry, 24832 US 12 East, Edwardsburg, Michigan 49112.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.