Niles Police Log: April 8-15
April 8
12:27 a.m. – S. Ninth/Hickory, traffic
4:50 a.m. – 1300 block Bond, abandoned vehicle
7:44 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 14th, traffic stop
8:10 a.m. – E. Main/Maple, traffic stop
8:42 a.m. – N. 13th/Louis, traffic
9:27 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant
11:09 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, unwanted person
11:26 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, disturbance
12:10 p.m. – S. Third/Huron, traffic stop
1:11 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop
1:43 p.m. – S. 13th/Marion, traffic stop
2:24 p.m. – Lake/N. 16th, traffic stop
2:54 p.m. – 1400 block Fort, disturbance
3:15 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 11th, traffic stop
4:08 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
4:22 p.m. – 1600 block Cherry, threat
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:16 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, threat
6:35 p.m. – Cass/N. Front, utility
6:37 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, obstruction of justice/warrant
April 9
3:50 a.m. – 1000 block Lake, alarm-burglary/others
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
4:44 a.m. – 100 block N. Fourth, alarm-burglary/others
6:23 a.m. – 1300 block N. Fifth, disturbance
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:33 a.m. – 500 block Broadway, assault and battery
11:46 a.m. – N. Fourth/Sycamore, traffic stop
12:51 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, suspicious person
1:26 p.m. – 1400 block Merrifield, malicious destruction of property
3:18 p.m. – N. Sixth/Sycamore, traffic
3:26 p.m. – S. 15th/Maple, assault and battery
3:37 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, fraud
4:04 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, larceny
4:57 p.m. – N. 16th, civil dispute
7:03 p.m. – E. Main, alarm-burglary/others
8:38 p.m. – N. 13th/Regent, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
10:31 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, disturbance
10:59 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, noise
11:56 p.m. – 700 block Poplar, breaking and entering
April 10
12:05 a.m. – 1300 block Silverbrook, domestic violence
1:53 a.m. – 500 block Dey, suspicious situation
7:33 a.m. – Cherry/E. Main, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
9:04 a.m. – 600 block Woodruff, traffic
9:36 a.m. – 500 block Hawthorne, civil dispute
10:53 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, trespassing/unwanted person
11:11 a.m. – 600 block E. main, disturbance
11:22 a.m. – Cherry/ S. 11th, traffic stop
11:45 a.m. – 600 block E. Main, violation of controlled substance act
12:07 p.m. – E. Main/Maple, traffic stop
1:11 p.m. – 17th/Cherry, traffic stop
1:38 p.m. – S. Fifth/Cherry, indecent exposure
2:54 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, motor vehicle theft
7:02 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop
7:32 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, traffic stop
8 p.m. – N. Fifth/Ferry, traffic stop
8:17 p.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop
9:22 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, property destruction accident
9:35 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious vehicle
10:01 p.m. – S. Fifth/Oak, traffic stop
10:21 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, assault and battery
10:56 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, suspicious situation
11:38 p.m. – 1200 block Regent, noise
April 11
12:18 a.m. – 900 block S. 14th, noise
12:31 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 11th, traffic stop
12:41 a.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
12:52 a.m. – 1300 block Bond, suspicious vehicle
1:08 a.m. – S. Third/Bond, traffic stop
1:17 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, assault and battery
1:51 a.m. – Broadway/N. 15th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
4:45 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, disturbance
8:43 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
9 a.m. – E. Main/N. Fifth, personal injury accident
10:06 a.m. – 1500 block Rolling Hills, trespass
11:53 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop
12:19 p.m. – S. Fifth/Superior, traffic stop
12:51 p.m. – N. Front/Wayne, traffic stop
1:58 p.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, larceny
2:43 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, traffic stop
3:52 p.m. – 400 block S. St. Joseph, civil dispute
3:55 p.m. – N. Third/Sycamore, property destruction accident
5:49 p.m. – 500 block N. 13th, disturbance
6:31 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, harassment
6:58 p.m. – 500 block Broadway, larceny
7 p.m. – Broadway/N. Seventh, traffic stop
7:44 p.m. – Oak/S. 13th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
8:07 p.m. – 400 block S. St. Joseph, disturbance
8:49 p.m. – S. Third/Carefree, traffic stop
10:31 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 13th, traffic stop
11:04 p.m. – S. Third, suspicious vehicle
11:36 p.m. – Sycamore, violation of controlled substance act
April 12
4:15 a.m. – E. Main/Cherry, traffic stop
5:07 a.m. – Grant/N. Barrett, traffic stop
6:37 a.m. – 1700 block Oak, alarm-burglary/others
7:54 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
8:01 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, violation of controlled subject
8:03 a.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, traffic stop
8:15 a.m. – Lake/Terminal, traffic stop
8:20 a.m. – E. Main/S. 17th, traffic stop
8:25 a.m. – Brookfield/S. St. Joseph, traffic stop
8:37 a.m. – Lake/Terminal, traffic stop
9:26 a.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop
9:26 a.m. – 1400 block eagle, malicious destruction of property
9:36 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, assault and battery
10:08 a.m. – 1300 block E. Main, larceny
10:53 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, fight
11:51 a.m. – 900 block N. Front, obstruction of justice/warrant
12:06 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, malicious destruction of property
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
1:04 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop
1:35 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant
1:44 p.m. – 200 block E. Main, malicious destruction of property
3:39 p.m. – 700 block E. main, abandoned vehicle
3:51 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, larceny
4 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, animal
4:27 p.m. – 700 block S. Third, assault and battery
5:02 p.m. – E. main/N. 10th, personal injury accident
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:24 p.m. – 1200 block S. 13th, traffic stop
7:14 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, larceny
7:21 p.m. – Sycamore, assault and battery
8:25 p.m. – 1700 block Oak, found property
11:03 p.m. – 500 block Union, noise
11:44 p.m. – 200 block Cass, unwanted person
April 13
12:20 a.m. – 500 block Union, threat
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
8:53 a.m. – Lake/N. 16th, traffic stop
10:33 a.m. – 400 block S. 15th, malicious destruction of property
11:26 a.m. – Grant/Market, traffic stop
11:49 a.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop
12:11 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop
12:49 p.m. – 900 block Birch, civil dispute
12:51 p.m. – N. 17th/Clarendon, traffic stop
12:58 p.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop
1:10 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Emmons, traffic stop
1:14 p.m. – N. Lincoln/Union, traffic stop
1:21 p.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop
1:55 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop
1:58 p.m. – 900 block Clay, VIN inspection
2:14 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop
2:42 p.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, attempt to locate
3:29 p.m. – Sheffield/N. 17th, traffic stop
4:15 p.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, obstruction of justice/warrant
5:38 p.m. – 300 block Emmons, personal injury accident
6:15 p.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, threat
7:07 p.m. – 1300 block Fort, disturbance
8:46 p.m. – Phoenix/Marmont, traffic stop
9:16 p.m. – 1600 block Howard, peace officer
10:35 p.m. – S. 11th/Marion, traffic stop
April 14
12:34 a.m. – 200 block Cass, disturbance
1:19 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
4:48 a.m. – E. Main/Herbert, traffic stop
7:53 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, traffic stop
9:25 a.m. – 500 block Gettysburg, traffic
9:52 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
9:55 a.m. – 200 block S. Fourth, breaking and entering
10:06 a.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, traffic
2:09 p.m. – N. Second/Cass, traffic stop
2:13 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest
2:27 p.m. – Chicago/Hillcrest, traffic stop
2:35 p.m. – 100 block Wayne, disturbance
4:25 p.m. – N. Seventh, fraud
5:52 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, arrest
6:30 p.m. – 200 block Parkway, animal
7:02 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
8:30 p.m. – 900 block Maple, civil dispute
8:44 p.m. – 800 block S. 15th, disturbance
10:09 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, attempt to locate
April 15
2:07 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
2:22 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious situation
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:44 a.m. – 600 block Platt, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
9:58 a.m. – 1200 block S. 14th, malicious destruction of property
11 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, violation of controlled substance act
Niles, Edwardsburg baseball split early-season doubleheader
NILES — The Niles and Edwardsburg baseball teams split Friday’s non-conference doubleheader at Niles High. The Vikings won the opener,... read more