April 19, 2021

GateWay Services to become Center for Growth and Independence

By Submitted

Published 11:04 am Monday, April 19, 2021

BENTON HARBOR — Effective April 30, GateWay Services, 1440 Empire Ave., Benton Harbor, which has a satellite office in Niles, will undergo an official name change to The Center for Growth and Independence. Founded in 1972, the organization has helped people with developmental disabilities, physical barriers, mental illness, severe emotional disturbance, and prior criminal backgrounds in Berrien, Cass, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties achieve independence and personal success.

With plans to expand their current service area and services offered, the leadership at TCGI noticed one common theme as they have grown: individuals with life barriers are offered more opportunity in their home, workplace and community. By changing their name from GateWay Services to The Center for Growth and Independence, officials said they are embracing being an organization that supports the growth, independence and well-being of all people.

“Now is the time for all people to have their voice be heard, by focusing on their abilities to enhance their quality of life,” said Executive Director Tami Gould. “We are eager to continue our endless strive and goal to help all people reach their independence and personal successes. TCGI will continue on as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that focuses on people abilities.”

Current services offered to participants are personalized to their strengths, skills, interest, and abilities by the direct support professionals and other trained staff members. Those include: Supported Employment, Community Living Support, Respite Care, and Semi-Independent Living are provided in participant’s homes, in the community, or at the TCGI Benton Harbor facility.

“Other than the visible changes such as our name, email and website, you will not see any further changes in our commitment to providing opportunities for inclusion and independence with our participants and community supporters,” Gould said.

Additionally, with community support, TCGI also announced a new designed and renovated space in Benton Harbor, tailored to primary caregivers and participants for respite care services. In addition, TCGI is now providing semi-independent living services.

A ribbon-cutting will be hosted at noon Friday, April 30, and the community is encouraged to join the ceremony via Facebook Live at facebook.com/smrchamber as they celebrate participants, staff members, and community members for all their hard work and dedication to TCGI mission. At 2 p.m., following the virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony, TCGI will be hosting a socially distanced drive-up/drive-thru event for all staff members, participants, and community supporters until 4:30 p.m.

For more information visit thecentergi.org or call (269) 487-9820

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

SMC psychology panel provides pandemic perspective

Berrien County

South Bend man sentenced for meth possession in Niles Township

Berrien County

GateWay Services to become Center for Growth and Independence

Buchanan

Cannavista Wellness, Common Citizen launch 420 charitable fundraiser

News

Niles Police Log: April 8-15

Dowagiac

Retired Dowagiac resident returns to teaching at 80

Cass County

Report finds problem-solving courts help lower recidivism, unemployment rates

Business

Yarn on Front owner shares how she adapted, overcame pandemic squeeze

Dowagiac

DUS graduate raising money for independent film project

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club excited to bring ‘welcome’ sign to community

Berrien County

MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children

Buchanan

Buchanan District Library awarded American Library Association grant

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees prepares for Higher Learning Commission reaffirmation visit

Cass County

Cass County votes to engage Kalamazoo studio for Cass County Historic Courthouse services

Berrien County

Buchanan graduate now Berrien County prosecuting attorney

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs Office welcomes new leadership

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Chamber of Commerce hosting monthly giveaways

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 770,822 cases, 16,731 deaths

Dowagiac

No danger found following lockdown at DUHS

News

Berrien County Public Defender’s Office to increase staff

Berrien County

Buchanan man named 911 Telecommunicator of the Year

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested for possession of meth

Education

Niles teacher accused of assault pleads not guilty

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 7-13