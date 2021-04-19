Daily Data: Monday, April 19
SOFTBALL
At Niles
MARIAN 16, BRANDYWINE 7
Marian 002 426 2 – 16 15 2
Brandywine 000 034 0 – 7 14 5
Olivia Whitaker (W), Stanfer (5); Haley Scott (L)
2B: Chole Parker (BW), M Abdullah (BW), Scott (BW)
3B: Grace Ohara (M), Katie Didon (M)
BRANDYWINE 18, QUINCY 3
At Brandywine
Quincy 102 0 – 3 3 3
Brandywine 423 (11) – 8 15 0
Kadence Brumitt (W); Peyton Gross (L)
2B: Parker (Q), Chloe Parker (BW)
3B: Holly Williams (Q)
HR: Chloe Parker (BW)
Varsity record: Brandywine 1-3
EDWARDSBURG 5, SAINT JOSEPH 2
At South Bend
Edwardsburg 200 200 1 – 5 9 1
St. Joseph 101 000 0 – 2 5 2
Emily Denson (W); Savannah Hamilton (L), Kennedy Swope (7)
2B: Averie Markel (ED)
INDIANAPOLIS BISHOP CHATARD 4, EDWARDSBURG 0
At South Bend
Edwardsburg 000 000 0 – 4 6 2
Indianapolis 310 000 x – 4 6 2
Redelman, Howe (W,3); Averie Markel (L), Hannah Hartline (3)
HARTFORD 6, DOWAGIAC 1
At Dowagiac
Hartford 000 000 6 – 6 8 0
Dowagiac 010 000 0 – 1 8 0
Karly Manning (W); Jessie Hulett (L)
2B: Kaeyln Johnson (H), Descenya Rodarte (H), L. Price (H); Kimi Beattie (D), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Aubrey Busby (D)
DOWAGIAC 7, KALAMAZOO CENTRAL 6
At Dowagiac
Central 000 330 0 – 6 8 4
Dowagiac 011 010 4 – 7 9 1
Miller (L); Sierra Carpenter (W)
2B: Nizzardini (KC), Miller (KC), VanDum (KC), Crocker (KC), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Aubrey Huston (D)
3B: VanDum (KC), Calley Ruff (D), Anna Dobberstein (D)
HR: VanDum (KC)
DOWAGIAC 10, BERRIEN SPRINGS 3
At Dowagiac
DOWAGIAC 202 132 – 10 13 2
BERRIEN 000 300 – 3 7 3
Olivia Elliott, M. Mervine (L,2), R. Molden (5); Jessie Hulett, Sierra Carpenter (W,4)
2B: M. Coulston (BS), Kimi Beattie (D), Anna Dobberstein (D), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Aubrey Busby (D)
HR: Busby (D)
Varsity record: Dowagiac 4-1
GIRLS TENNIS
BRANDYWINE INVITATIONAL
At Niles
Team results
1. Brandywine 31, 2. Riley 20, 3. South Haven 17, 4. Dowagiac 6
Champions
Singles
1. Lacey Hammett (Riley). 2. Hannah Earles (Brandywine). 3. Mari Allen (B). 4. Courtney Baltes (B)
Doubles
1. Katie Stratton-Emma Hinsey (B). 2. Abbie Hubbard-Morgan Horvath (B). 3. Meg Pomranka-Grace Hinsey (B). 4. Tressa Hullinger-Ellie Knapp (B)
Coldwater Invitational
At Coldwater
Team scores
Niles 27, Three Rivers 23, Coldwater 17, Bronson 12
Niles Winners
Versus Three Rivers
Singles
1. Laura Golubski won 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
1. Sydney Schiele and Cadence Knight won 6-4, 6-3
2. Anna Johnson and Nevaeh Williams won 2-6, 6-0 (10-7)
3. Stella McDaniel and Nicole Aufie won 7-6 (12-10), 6-2
Versus Coldwater
Singles
1. Laura Golubski won 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
- Sydney Schiele and Cadence Knight won 6-0, 6-3
- 2. Anna Johnson and Nevaeh Williams won 4-6, 7-5 (10-7)
- 3. Stella McDaniel and Nicole Aufie won 6-2, 6-4
- 3. Zoe Gondeck and Anna Kennedy won 6-0, 6-1
Versus Bronson
Singles
1. Laura Golubski won 2-6, 6-1 (10-4)
2. Eva Shepherd won 6-4. 6-2
3. Meg Crites won 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1.Sydney Schiele and Cadence Knight won 6-0, 6-0
SOCCER
COMSTOCK 4, NILES 1
At Niles
Halftime score
Comstock 2, Niles 0
Second Half
N – Sydney Skarbek
Saves
Niles 6 (Renee Franco)
DOWAGIAC 8, NILES 1
At Dowagiac
Dowagiac Goals
Kenya Lee, Laura Schaller, Olivia Ausra, LaReina Reina 3, Allie Conner 2
SOUTH HAVEN 1, DOWAGIAC 1
At Dowagiac
Dowagiac Goal
LaReina Reina
PAW PAW 8, NILES 0
At Niles
No results available
BASEBALL
BUCHANAN 13, KALAMAZOO CHRISTIAN 2
At Kalamazoo
Buchanan 330 124 – 13 14 3
K. Christian 002 000 – 2 2 3
Drew Glavin (W); McClure (L), Zuiderveen (3)
2B: Jack Branch (BU), Glavin (BU), Keeghan Pelley (BU) 2, Murphy Wegner (BU) 2, Macoy West (BU)
Varsity record: Buchanan 8-1
NILES 16, DOWAGIAC 0
At Dowagiac
Niles 420 0(10) – 16 12 0
Dowagiac 000 00 – 0 1 4
Jude Abbadessa (W); Henry Weller (L), Anthony Hyatt (4)
2B: Cameron Clanton (N), Abbadessa (N) 2, Cade Vota (N)
NILES 15, MARCELLUS 1
At Dowagiac
Niles 152 61 – 15 12 0
Marcellus 000 10 – 1 2 3
Jaden Hainey (W), Mason Waggoner (5); Brendan Beard (L), Dawson Lehew (4)
2B: Chase Andres (N), Hunter Fazi (N), Gavin Etter (M)
Varsity record: Niles 7-1
DOWAGIAC 10, MARCELLUS 9
At Dowagiac
Marcellus 400 311 – 9 7 4
Dowagiac 212 005 – 10 11 2
Gavin Etter, Nolan Robinson (L,3); Anthony Hyatt (W), Ethan Hannapel (4)
2B: Etter (M)
3B: Chris Mosier (D)
Varsity record: Dowagiac 2-1
