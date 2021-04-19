COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 793,881 cases, 16,901 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 12,747 COVID-19 cases and 241 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,431 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 5,961 cases and 94 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 793,881 COVID-19 cases and 16,901 related deaths.
