April 15, 2021

Floyd Lee “Tiger” Owens, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 4:32 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

Aug. 25, 1932 — April 12, 2021

Floyd Lee “Tiger” Owens, 88, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Monday, April 12, 2021, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Aug. 25, 1932, in Mangham, Louisiana to Joe and Bertha Owens. He married Maxine Marie Washington in 1955 in Chicago, Illinois. She preceded him in death Nov. 22, 2000.

Tiger enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved to barbeque and eating, especially polish sausage and fish. He watched the news and politics every day. He watched boxing every Saturday and would often call his family to discuss the latest match.

Tiger will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two grandchildren, Makeda Spencer, of Moore Haven, Florida, Nathaniel White-Owens, of Cassopolis; two great-grandchildren, Maxine Lacey and Brandon Lacey Jr., both of Moore Haven, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions be made in Mr. Owen’s memory to the family, care of Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, MI 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

