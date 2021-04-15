Dowagiac woman to compete in ‘Jeopardy!’ 2021 Tournament of Champions

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac woman will once again be gracing the screens of Americans across the country.

Jennifer Quail, who moved to Dowagiac in 2009, will be competing in the “Jeopardy!” 2021 Tournament of Champions. She is one of 15 top competitors set to face off for the $250,000 grand prize, which will be matched and donated to the Hope of the Valley Trebek Center for the Homeless. The Trebek Center will assist up to 300 people per year with shelter, intensive case management, mental health services, job training and placement, substance abuse counseling, housing navigation, life skill training and medical care.

The tournament is set to take place May 17-28 and will be hosted by fan-favorite Buzzy Cohen.

The Tournament of Champions consists of players who won the most games between the last Tournament of Champions and the end of 2020 as well as the most recent Teachers Tournament and College Championship winners.

The complete roster of contestants is as follows:

Ryan Bilger, Macungie, Pennslyvania

Karen Farrell, of Chesapeake, Virginia

Ryan Hemmel, of Los Angeles

Ben Henri, of Grosse Pointe, Michigan

Mackenzie Jones, of Tulsa, Oklahoma

Sam Kavanaugh, of Carlton, Minnesota

Steve Moulds, of Louisville, Kentucky

Jennifer Quail, of Dowagiac

Sarah Jett Rayburn, of Hutto, Texas

Nibir Sarma, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Paul Trifiletti, of Athens, Georgia

Veronica Vichit-Vadakan, of Portland, Oregon

Kevin Walsh, of Williamstown, New Jersey

Andy Wood, of Ann Arbor, Michigan

Jason Zuffranieri, of Albuquerque, New Mexico

Quail first competed on “Jeopardy!” in 2019, leaving the show with an eight-win streak. At the time, she left with $228,800 and was the second-highest scoring female player in the show’s history.