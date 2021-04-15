April 15, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: April 7-13

By Submitted

Published 1:13 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

April 7

9:33 a.m. — N. Front/E Telegraph, traffic accident

11:22 a.m. — 200 block of Commercial, suspicious situation

11:48 a.m. — 400 block of E. Railroad, trespass

12:20 p.m. — Riverside/Dogwood Circle, general non-criminal

5:42 p.m. — 200 block of First, civil complaint

9:20 p.m. — 200 block of First, civil complaint

11:21 p.m. — 200 block of Jefferson, malicious destruction of property

 

April 8

Midnight — 500 block of Vinyard Place, general non-criminal

1:05 a.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, general assist

1:42 a.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, suspicious situation

6 a.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist

8 a.m. — 600 block of Riverside, trespass

9:43 a.m. — 700 block of Orchard, alarm

10:20 a.m. — E. Division/E. Railroad, found property

12:27 p.m. — 200 block of S. Front, public peace

12:49 p.m. — 300 block of Second, domestic

3:15 p.m. — 50000 block of Colby, general assist

5:06 p.m. — 300 block of Orchard, suspicious situation

5:10 p.m. — 300 block of Courtland, fraud

5:19 p.m. — 300 block of Hamilton, general non-criminal

9:19 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, civil complaint

9:36 p.m. — N. Front/Cleveland, traffic policing

 

April 9

12:46 a.m. — 200 block of First, public peace

1:34 a.m. — 29000 block of M-62, general assist

7:55 a.m. — W. Division/Orchard, traffic stop

8:49 a.m. — Riverside Cemetery, disorderly person

9:26 a.m. — 200 Block N. Front, malicious destruction of property

9:30 a.m. — Harding’s Market, disorderly person

11:20 a.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, civil complaint

11:55 a.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/Colby, traffic stop

12:41 p.m. — 100 block King, vehicle lock-out

1:15 p.m. — Dollar General, private property crash

3:25 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/Helena, traffic stop

3:35 p.m. — Rudy/E. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop

5:13 p.m. — Ameriwood, alarm

9:37 p.m. — Baymont Inn, assist fire department

9:43 p.m. — Castle Inn, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

11:36 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, subject arrested on warrant

 

April 10

12:40 a.m. — 300 block Chestnut, general assist

1:03 a.m. — 50000 block Joy, Cass County Sheriff’s Office

4:30 a.m. — S. Front/E. Division, traffic stop

8 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist

10:20 a.m. — 100 block S. Lowe, dog complaint

11:10 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, welfare check

12:01 p.m. — Rite Aid, vehicle lock-out

12:30 p.m. — Spruce/State, traffic crash

3:46 p.m. — 200 block Dewey, suspicious situation

4:24 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, juvenile complaint

5:15 p.m. — 500 block S. Front, general assist

8:24 p.m. — Parkside Apartments, civil complaint

10:09 p.m. — N. Front/E. Division, traffic stop — arrest for meth possession

11:40 p.m. — Bent Tree Gas Station, assist tribal police

11:38 p.m. — Edwards/Crystal Springs, Cass County Sheriff’s Office

 

April 11

1:30 a.m. — M-51 S./Wells, Cass County Sheriff’s Office

10:09 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, disorderly person

12:55 p.m. — 500 block N. Front, found property

2:30 p.m. — Parkside Apartments civil complaint,

3:40 p.m. — N. Front/Cleveland, traffic stop

5:58 p.m. — Bradley/Dewey, suspicious situation

9:19 p.m. — Beeson/S. Front, traffic stop

9:57 p.m. — 100 block S. Front, assist fire department

 

April 12

1:50 a.m. — Thickstun/Pokagon, traffic stop — arrest for meth possession

5:05 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, malicious destruction of property

9:26 a.m. — 56000 block M-51 S., motor vehicle theft

11 a.m. — 400 block W. Wayne, Cass County Sheriff’s Office

1 p.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, welfare check

2:06 p.m. — 500 block W. High, assist Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

 

4:30 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, disorderly person

6 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, arrest disorderly/resisting and obstruction

7:02 p.m. — 200 block First, traffic complaint

7:20 p.m. — Shell Mart, larceny

8:14 p.m. — 200 block Louise, civil complaint

 

April 13

5:29 a.m. — 400 block Chestnut, suspicious situation

6:55 a.m. — M-51 S./Pokagon, traffic complaint

9:23 a.m. — Main/Walnut, traffic policing

10:02 a.m. — 200 block S. Front, found property

1:08 p.m. — 200 block Dewey, general assist

2 p.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, civil complaint

2:42 p.m. — W. Division/Center, traffic stop

5 p.m. — Main/N. Lowe, traffic stop

9 p.m. — N. Front/Sunset, traffic complaint

9:13 p.m. — M-62 W./Pokagon, traffic stop

9:31 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/Jones, traffic stop

9:43 p.m. — Pokagon/Woodhouse, traffic stop

10:56 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, suspicious situation

