Dowagiac Police Log: April 7-13
April 7
9:33 a.m. — N. Front/E Telegraph, traffic accident
11:22 a.m. — 200 block of Commercial, suspicious situation
11:48 a.m. — 400 block of E. Railroad, trespass
12:20 p.m. — Riverside/Dogwood Circle, general non-criminal
5:42 p.m. — 200 block of First, civil complaint
9:20 p.m. — 200 block of First, civil complaint
11:21 p.m. — 200 block of Jefferson, malicious destruction of property
April 8
Midnight — 500 block of Vinyard Place, general non-criminal
1:05 a.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, general assist
1:42 a.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, suspicious situation
6 a.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist
8 a.m. — 600 block of Riverside, trespass
9:43 a.m. — 700 block of Orchard, alarm
10:20 a.m. — E. Division/E. Railroad, found property
12:27 p.m. — 200 block of S. Front, public peace
12:49 p.m. — 300 block of Second, domestic
3:15 p.m. — 50000 block of Colby, general assist
5:06 p.m. — 300 block of Orchard, suspicious situation
5:10 p.m. — 300 block of Courtland, fraud
5:19 p.m. — 300 block of Hamilton, general non-criminal
9:19 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, civil complaint
9:36 p.m. — N. Front/Cleveland, traffic policing
April 9
12:46 a.m. — 200 block of First, public peace
1:34 a.m. — 29000 block of M-62, general assist
7:55 a.m. — W. Division/Orchard, traffic stop
8:49 a.m. — Riverside Cemetery, disorderly person
9:26 a.m. — 200 Block N. Front, malicious destruction of property
9:30 a.m. — Harding’s Market, disorderly person
11:20 a.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, civil complaint
11:55 a.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/Colby, traffic stop
12:41 p.m. — 100 block King, vehicle lock-out
1:15 p.m. — Dollar General, private property crash
3:25 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/Helena, traffic stop
3:35 p.m. — Rudy/E. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop
5:13 p.m. — Ameriwood, alarm
9:37 p.m. — Baymont Inn, assist fire department
9:43 p.m. — Castle Inn, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
11:36 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, subject arrested on warrant
April 10
12:40 a.m. — 300 block Chestnut, general assist
1:03 a.m. — 50000 block Joy, Cass County Sheriff’s Office
4:30 a.m. — S. Front/E. Division, traffic stop
8 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist
10:20 a.m. — 100 block S. Lowe, dog complaint
11:10 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, welfare check
12:01 p.m. — Rite Aid, vehicle lock-out
12:30 p.m. — Spruce/State, traffic crash
3:46 p.m. — 200 block Dewey, suspicious situation
4:24 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, juvenile complaint
5:15 p.m. — 500 block S. Front, general assist
8:24 p.m. — Parkside Apartments, civil complaint
10:09 p.m. — N. Front/E. Division, traffic stop — arrest for meth possession
11:40 p.m. — Bent Tree Gas Station, assist tribal police
11:38 p.m. — Edwards/Crystal Springs, Cass County Sheriff’s Office
April 11
1:30 a.m. — M-51 S./Wells, Cass County Sheriff’s Office
10:09 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, disorderly person
12:55 p.m. — 500 block N. Front, found property
2:30 p.m. — Parkside Apartments civil complaint,
3:40 p.m. — N. Front/Cleveland, traffic stop
5:58 p.m. — Bradley/Dewey, suspicious situation
9:19 p.m. — Beeson/S. Front, traffic stop
9:57 p.m. — 100 block S. Front, assist fire department
April 12
1:50 a.m. — Thickstun/Pokagon, traffic stop — arrest for meth possession
5:05 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, malicious destruction of property
9:26 a.m. — 56000 block M-51 S., motor vehicle theft
11 a.m. — 400 block W. Wayne, Cass County Sheriff’s Office
1 p.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, welfare check
2:06 p.m. — 500 block W. High, assist Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
4:30 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, disorderly person
6 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, arrest disorderly/resisting and obstruction
7:02 p.m. — 200 block First, traffic complaint
7:20 p.m. — Shell Mart, larceny
8:14 p.m. — 200 block Louise, civil complaint
April 13
5:29 a.m. — 400 block Chestnut, suspicious situation
6:55 a.m. — M-51 S./Pokagon, traffic complaint
9:23 a.m. — Main/Walnut, traffic policing
10:02 a.m. — 200 block S. Front, found property
1:08 p.m. — 200 block Dewey, general assist
2 p.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, civil complaint
2:42 p.m. — W. Division/Center, traffic stop
5 p.m. — Main/N. Lowe, traffic stop
9 p.m. — N. Front/Sunset, traffic complaint
9:13 p.m. — M-62 W./Pokagon, traffic stop
9:31 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/Jones, traffic stop
9:43 p.m. — Pokagon/Woodhouse, traffic stop
10:56 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, suspicious situation
