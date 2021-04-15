Dowagiac man arrested for possession of meth

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac man has been arrested for possession of meth.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Thursday CCDET detectives conducted a search warrant in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the city of Dowagiac.

Detectives detained one individual located at the address and began to search the premises. Detectives located methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia. A 35-year-old male was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the fourth district court. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Agencies assisting with the search warrant were Dowagiac Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Cass County Felony Detectives. Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by detectives to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1 (800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.