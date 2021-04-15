April 15, 2021

Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon-tying ceremonies for two new businesses

By Max Harden

Published 10:46 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

DOWAGIAC — A pair of Dowagiac businesses that opened during the early stages of the pandemic last year were finally able to celebrate with the community.

The Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosted “ribbon tying” ceremonies for Sandy & Rachel’s Massage Therapy, 103 Commercial St., and Mariah’s Closet, 113 Commercial St., Wednesday to officially welcome the businesses to the community.

The two businesses opened their doors last spring, but ribbon-cutting ceremonies were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce is excited to be able to host an event again,” said Chamber President Kris Soenen, owner of Who Knew? Consignment. “We want to acknowledge that we have these two new businesses in town and show our support for them because it has been a long, tough year. Credit to both of these women that they’ve survived their first year in business and that it was a COVID year in business. To celebrate that is exciting for all of us. Hopefully, the community will come out and support them further.”

Several chamber and community members were on hand for the celebrations, including Dowagiac Mayor Don Lyons. Instead of a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony, Soenen and the chamber used a ribbon tying ceremony to signify the businesses and the community coming together as one.

“It’s symbolic of showing that we’re all in this together,” Soenen said. “The business owner, the staff, the community, the city of Dowagiac and the chamber of commerce are together in providing a network, support and resources to a business in town. We’re excited.”

The celebration was a welcome one for Sandy & Rachel’s owner Rachel Jurgenson, a licensed medical massage therapist with more than 10 years of experience.

“I think it’s amazing,” she said. “Dowagiac has really brought us in, almost like a family feel. We had been in Jones, Michigan, for 15 years, so to move here not knowing many people was like stepping off a cliff. But the community really has 100 percent supported us, and I fell in love with Dowagiac.”

Sandy & Rachel’s offers a variety of therapy options, including Swedish, sports therapy, deep tissue, cupping and reiki. Jurgenson said she would one day like to open a wellness center to help the community.

“We could help people with nutrition, acupuncture, massage, everything to bring in that holistic feel,” she said. “It’s really our passion to help people. I love that we’re able to do that here and people are receptive to and supportive of that.”

For Mariah’s Closet owner Beth Clark, the ceremony was a long time coming. Clark started her purse and handbag business online in 2017, naming the venture after her stillborn daughter, Mariah. In 2020, Clark took the plunge to open a brick and mortar storefront. While the COVID-19 pandemic initially delayed the store’s open, Clark said she is happy to still be selling in Dowagiac one year after opening.

“It’s my dream come true,” said Clark as she wiped tears from her eyes.

Clark has big plans on the way, including plans to build a clothing line.

“We want to reach not only Dowagiac, but we want to be nationwide,” she said. “We’re coast to coast at this point. We have purses and handbags in probably 37 states. We ship all over the country.”

Mariah’s Closet does its best to impact the community. In June of last year, Clark created “Bagged 4 Kids,” a fundraising project aiming to supply students with backpacks and school supplies. The first phase of the project raised more than $300, with Mariah’s Closet matching to total more than $600.

The funds allowed Clark to purchase 96 backpacks, which were then filled with school supplies for students.

“Anything we do, we want it centered towards kids,” she said. “The kids in the community need resources more than anybody, They’re the future.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

LMC to host virtual career, program expo for prospective students

Dowagiac

Dowagiac woman to compete in ‘Jeopardy!’ 2021 Tournament of Champions

Business

Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon-tying ceremonies for two new businesses

Dowagiac

Four arrested in Dowagiac drug search

Berrien County

Niles city, DART consider south county expansion

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 764,519 cases, 16,619 deaths

Cass County

Cass County Fair Food Drive-Thru event returns April 23-25

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac purchases former Lincoln School for redevelopment, blight removal

Business

Apple Festival Spring Market prepares for May event

DEVELOPING NEWS

UPDATE: Police respond to bomb threat at Edwardsburg factory

Business

Eat Drink Niles to revitalize Third Thursdays

Dowagiac

Decatur resident injured in Wayne Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 756,564 cases, 16,586 deaths

News

Memorial Day Parade, Renaissance Faire, Skerbeck Spring Family Carnival approved by city council

News

Fourth of July fireworks discussion by Niles City Council centers responsibility, COVID-19 safety

Business

Biggby Coffee opens Cassopolis location

Berrien County

Area health departments pause Johnson and Johnson vaccine administration

Dowagiac

City council approves Walter Ward Park basketball court repairs

Business

Niles City Council considers first official cannabis festival

Buchanan

Buchanan Commission considers social district

News

Long-time Fifth Third employee retiring

News

Niles District Library, Niles History Center debut story walk

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 747,697 cases, 16,512 deaths

Buchanan

Andrews University students invite public to imagine the next wave of redevelopment in Buchanan