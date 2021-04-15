COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 770,822 cases, 16,731 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 12,534 COVID-19 cases and 240 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,360 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 5,821 cases and 94 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 770,822 COVID-19 cases and 16,731 related deaths.
