Steven Fritz, of Dowagiac

May 2, 1970 — April 7, 2021

Steven C. “Steve” Fritz, 50, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Dowagiac. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

Steve was born May 2, 1970, in Dowagiac, to Charles and Bonnie (Deming) Fritz, Jr. He attended Dowagiac High School. Steve was known as a kind, giving, fun guy who was always the life of the party. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting. Steve loved sports and was an avid Red Wings fan. Most of all he loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Steve is survived by his mother, Bonnie Fritz; siblings, Ann (Scott) Gray, Beth (Tim) Ives and Ryan (Karen) Fritz; nieces and nephews, Hart, Haiden, Madeline, Henry and Noah. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Fritz, Jr.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Steve’s life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steve’s name may be made to Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church of Dowagiac. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.