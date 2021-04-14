April 14, 2021

Steven Fritz, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 3:16 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

May 2, 1970 — April 7, 2021

Steven C. “Steve” Fritz, 50, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Dowagiac. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

Steve was born May 2, 1970, in Dowagiac, to Charles and Bonnie (Deming) Fritz, Jr. He attended Dowagiac High School. Steve was known as a kind, giving, fun guy who was always the life of the party. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting. Steve loved sports and was an avid Red Wings fan. Most of all he loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Steve is survived by his mother, Bonnie Fritz; siblings, Ann (Scott) Gray, Beth (Tim) Ives and Ryan (Karen) Fritz; nieces and nephews, Hart, Haiden, Madeline, Henry and Noah. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Fritz, Jr.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Steve’s life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steve’s name may be made to Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church of Dowagiac. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 764,519 cases, 16,619 deaths

Cass County

Cass County Fair Food Drive-Thru event returns April 23-25

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac purchases former Lincoln School for redevelopment, blight removal

Business

Apple Festival Spring Market prepares for May event

DEVELOPING NEWS

UPDATE: Police respond to bomb threat at Edwardsburg factory

Business

Eat Drink Niles to revitalize Third Thursdays

Dowagiac

Decatur resident injured in Wayne Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 756,564 cases, 16,586 deaths

News

Memorial Day Parade, Renaissance Faire, Skerbeck Spring Family Carnival approved by city council

News

Fourth of July fireworks discussion by Niles City Council centers responsibility, COVID-19 safety

Business

Biggby Coffee opens Cassopolis location

Berrien County

Area health departments pause Johnson and Johnson vaccine administration

Dowagiac

City council approves Walter Ward Park basketball court repairs

Business

Niles City Council considers first official cannabis festival

Buchanan

Buchanan Commission considers social district

News

Long-time Fifth Third employee retiring

News

Niles District Library, Niles History Center debut story walk

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 747,697 cases, 16,512 deaths

Buchanan

Andrews University students invite public to imagine the next wave of redevelopment in Buchanan

Berrien County

Andrews University among 26 colleges partnering with MDHHS in vaccination efforts

Berrien County

Two area residents sentenced for assault, drug offenses

Berrien County

Despite governor’s urging, local students return to classrooms after spring break

Cass County

Village Free Store seeks donations

News

Niles Police Log: March 31 to April 7