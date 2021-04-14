April 14, 2021

Pictured is a previous Third Thursday event in downtown Niles.

Eat Drink Niles to revitalize Third Thursdays

By Submitted

Published 9:43 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

NILES — Third Thursdays are back in the 49120.

This Thursday, participating Niles restaurants will be featuring a variety of specials as the business community looks to kick off the revitalization of Third Thursdays.

Following the success and overwhelming support of Niles’ first-ever Restaurant Week, which took place early March, the Eat Drink Niles committee was excited to utilize the momentum from the event to keep working to uplift area businesses. In efforts to continue driving support to local restaurants in the 49120 area, the third Thursday of every month will once again become a time to celebrate and uplift Niles community businesses by dedicating that day to eating, drinking, shopping and indulging in all things Niles.

“As a business owner and member of the community, I’m excited on both fronts for the revival of Third Thursday and all of the support local momentum we have going on right now in downtown Niles,” said Laura Tuthill, owner of Iron Shoe Distillery. “Third Thursday is an excellent opportunity for patrons to take a stroll through town to capitalize on the great deals to be had while supporting local businesses. It’s an exciting time to be in Niles and I hope the community comes out to support the businesses who make our small town such a wonderful place.”

With April as the kickoff month, the Eat Drink Niles committee will continue to organize and promote local businesses through the Third Thursday events moving forward. Upcoming Third Thursdays will look to expand opportunities to additional local industries to become a celebration of the entire Niles community, officials said. Interested participants are encouraged to stay tuned for more information on upcoming events and opportunities by visiting the Eat Drink Niles website, eatdrinkniles.com, and following Eat Drink Niles on Facebook.

“Third Thursdays are an excellent opportunity to celebrate our local community,” said Eileen Villanueva, Director of Membership and Communications at the Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce. “There are so many great places to eat and drink in Niles, and Third Thursdays are our way of reminding everyone to support the real local flavors of our hometown.”

Below is a full list of participating restaurants:

  • Apothica Teas
  • Brew Ha Ha Café
  • Create Bar & Grill
  • El Amigo Pepe’s
  • Iron Shoe Distillery
  • Jay’s Lounge
  • Jim’s Smokin’ Café
  • Wegner’s Lakeside Bar & Grill
  • Pizza Transit
  • Wings Etc.
