April 14, 2021

Decatur resident injured in Wayne Township crash

By Staff Report

Published 8:42 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Decatur woman was injured Tuesday in a Wayne Township car crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash near the intersection of Dutch Settlement Street and Glenwood Road in Wayne Township.

Investigation shows that Joe Dilley, 47, of Dowagiac, was at the stop sign at Glenwood Road and Dutch Settlement Street when he proceeded through the intersection and struck a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was Allison Lamoreaux, 19, of Decatur, who had minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Bronson Hospital in Paw Paw.

Seat belts were worn on both subjects. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor, deputies said.

Assisting in this crash were Cass Central Fire, Pride Care EMS and Pokagon Tribal Police Department.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Eat Drink Niles to revitalize Third Thursdays

Dowagiac

Decatur resident injured in Wayne Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 756,564 cases, 16,586 deaths

News

Memorial Day Parade, Renaissance Faire, Skerbeck Spring Family Carnival approved by city council

News

Fourth of July fireworks discussion by Niles City Council centers responsibility, COVID-19 safety

Business

Biggby Coffee opens Cassopolis location

Berrien County

Area health departments pause Johnson and Johnson vaccine administration

Dowagiac

City council approves Walter Ward Park basketball court repairs

Business

Niles City Council considers first cannabis festival

Buchanan

Buchanan Commission considers social district

News

Long-time Fifth Third employee retiring

News

Niles District Library, Niles History Center debut story walk

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 747,697 cases, 16,512 deaths

Buchanan

Andrews University students invite public to imagine the next wave of redevelopment in Buchanan

Berrien County

Andrews University among 26 colleges partnering with MDHHS in vaccination efforts

Berrien County

Two area residents sentenced for assault, drug offenses

Berrien County

Despite governor’s urging, local students return to classrooms after spring break

Cass County

Village Free Store seeks donations

News

Niles Police Log: March 31 to April 7

Cass County

Stevensville man injured in La Grange Township crash

Berrien County

Teacher faces disciplinary action for allegedly soliciting 14-year-old

Cass County

Niles woman, son injured in single vehicle crash

Dowagiac

Round Oak’s impact on Dowagiac still felt 60 years later

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac reach fundraising requirements for Russom Park Pavilion Project