April 14, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 764,519 cases, 16,619 deaths

By Submitted

Published 4:05 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 12,489 COVID-19 cases and 240 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,344 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 5,768 cases and 94 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 764,519 COVID-19 cases and 16,619 related deaths.

