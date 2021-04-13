Pamela Ann (Wery) Payne, of Niles

Nov. 7, 1956 — April 2, 2021

Pamela Ann (Wery) Payne, 64, of Niles, was called home Friday, April 2, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Pam was born Nov. 7, 1956, in Niles to Therese and Edwin Wery, who preceded her in death.

Pam was a graduate of Niles Senior High School and remained a Niles resident most of her life where she raised her three children. She loved being outdoors in the fresh air and sunshine, playing in the dirt to grow flowers and veggies or riding on the back of a motorcycle. She also had a soft spot for dogs, especially her “pitties.” Pam was loved by many friends and adoptive kids, she was known as mom to many.

She is survived by her sister, Angela (Alan) Karkheck, of Brandon, Florida; her children, Justin (Marta) Payne, of Niles, Nicole (Mike) Snook, of St. Joseph, and Tracy (Tommy) Cohee, of Granger, Indiana; her grandchildren, Gillian, Breanna, Travis, Dominic, Shelby, Matthew, Jacob, Randall, Kendra (Noah), Kala, Blake and Jeremy; her great-grandchildren, Oscar and Layla; her dear friend, Tom Rinehart; and her beloved furbaby, Molly.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Travis Thompson, and a grandson, Jordan.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on her behalf to Mission Hills Memorial Garden to help with her final resting place expenses.