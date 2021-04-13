April 14, 2021

Daily Data: Wednesday, April 14

By Staff Report

Published 11:02 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

SOFTBALL

BUCHANAN 15-15, SAUGATUCK 0-0

At Buchanan

First Game

Saugatuck       000      0 – 0 0 2

Buchanan        662      1 – 15 16 0

Sophia Lozmack (W)

2B: Alea Fisher (BU), Hannah Herman (BU), Hailee Kara (BU) 2

3B: Christin Cooper (BU), Camille Lozmack (BU)

HR: Fisher (BU)

 

Second Game

Saugatuck       000 – 0 2 2

Buchanan        5(10)x – 15 12 0

Camille Lozmack (W)

2B: Alea Fisher (BU), Kamille Lemon (BU)

HR: Hailee Kara (BU)

Varsity record: Buchanan 6-0

 

SOUTH HAVEN 7-23, BRANDYWINE 3-9

At Niles

First Gamne

South Haven    100      201      3 – 7 8 0

Brandywine     000     300      0 – 3 5 2

Lexi Young (W); Haley Scott (L)

2B: Kay Hoyt (SH) Chole Parker (B)

3B: Julia Babcock (B) Hoyt

HR: Kadence Brummit (B) Jordan Holland (SH)

 

Second Game

South Haven    395      06 – 23 15 3

Brandywine     401      04 – 9 9 8

Hoyt (W); Brummit (L) Presley Gogley (3)

2B: J. Holland (2), Erin Schnieder (2, SH) Alexis Eddy (SH)

3B: Lexi Young (2, SH) Taylor Holland (SH)

HR: Brummit (2)

Varsity records: South Haven 2-0, 2-0 BCS Red; Brandywine 0-2, 0-2 BCS Red

 

DOWAGIAC 20-20, MARCELLUS 4-3

At Marcellus

First Game

Dowagiac        307      (10) – 20 13 2

Marcellus        003      0 – 3 2 7

Sierra Carpenter (W), Jessie Hulett (W, 1), Aubrey Busby (4); R. Mihills (L), L. Heuring (3)

2B: Callley Ruff (DO), Anna Dobberstein (DO) 2, Carpenter (DO), Busby (DO); E. Morgan (M)

3B: Busby (DO)

HR: Busby (DO)

 

Second Game

Dowagiac        350      48 – 20 16 1

Marcellus        111      01 – 4 4 6

Sierra Carpenter (W), Sarah Allen (4); L. Heuring (L)

2B: Kimi Beattie (DO), Jessie Hulett (DO) 2, Caleigh Wimberley (DO), Aubrey Busby (DO) 2, Emma Allen (DO), C. Flory (M)

HR: Flory (M)

Varsity records: Dowagiac 2-0, Marcellus 0-2

 

BASEBALL

BUCHANAN 3-11, SCHOOLCRAFT 2-0

First Game

Schoolcraft      000      011      0 – 2 3 0

Buchanan        000      110      1 – 3 7 5

Jack Branch, Macoy West (W, 6); Alex Thole, Luke Housier (L, 4), Jeff Gott (6)

2B: Murphy Wegner (BU)

 

Second Game

Schoolcraft      000      00 – 0 0 3

Buchanan        700      4x – 11 12 2

Matthew Hoover (W); Eli Devisser, Jonah Evans (L, 3)

2B: Drew Glavin (BU), Hoover (BU), Murphy Wegner (BU), Levi Zelmer (BU) 2

Varsity records: Schoolcraft 2-2, Buchanan 4-0

 

BRANDYWINE 5-6, SOUTH HAVEN 3-0

At South Haven

First Game

Brandywine     002      102      0 – 5 6 2

South Haven    000      003      0 – 3 2 3

Cam Barrier (W), James Barnes (S,6); D. Danneburg (L), E. Cole (4)

3B: Jamier Palmer (BW)

 

Second Game

Brandywine     000      041      1 – 6 5 0

South Haven    000      000      0 – 0 4 3

Micah Gamble (W); A. Bomer, R. Woodhall (L, 6), C. Denhow (7)

2B: Tyler Deming (BW)

Varsity records: Brandywine 2-0, 2-0 BCS Red; South Haven 0-3, 0-2 BCS Red

