COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 756,564 cases, 16,586 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 12,411 COVID-19 cases and 239 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,321 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 5,697 cases and 93 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 756,564 COVID-19 cases and 16,586 related deaths.
