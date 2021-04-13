COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 756,564 cases, 16,586 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 12,411 COVID-19 cases and 239 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,321 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 5,697 cases and 93 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 756,564 COVID-19 cases and 16,586 related deaths.