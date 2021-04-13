April 13, 2021

Amy Lin Panczak, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 3:57 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

June 13, 1975 — April 10, 2021

Amy Lin Panczak, 45, of Dowagiac, passed away, Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are entrusted to Clark Chapel, Dowagiac. Memorial donations in Amy’s name may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan, 25200 Telegraph Road, Suite 110, Southfield, MI 48033-7497 or the Cass County Humane Society, 323 M-62, Cassopolis, MI 49031. Those wishing to sign Amy’s Memory Book online may do so at clarkchapel.com.

Amy was born June 13, 1975, in Niles, to Steven & Rhonda (Champion) Panczak. She was employed at Dowagiac McDonald’s for many years and for the last four years at Dowagiac Shell. Amy devoted her life to her family. She was very hardworking and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren meant the world to her. When Amy wasn’t working, she enjoyed shopping and watching movies. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Amy is survived by her son, Taylor Panczak, and his fiancée, Brittany O’Brien, of Dowagiac; two grandchildren-Rozlynn and Andrew Panczak; her father, Steven Panczak, of Dowagiac; her sister and best friend, Nicole Panczak, of Niles; uncle, Stanley Panczak, of Dowagiac; two aunts, Suzanne (Arthur) Hagan, of Niles, Sandy (Ken) Johnson, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; and cousins, Justin Panczak, of Buchanan, Vanessa (Mike) Spiveey, Mary (Justin) Krantz, and Robin (Andrew) Knoll, all of Oshkosh. She was preceded in death by her mother Rhonda Panczak in 2015.

