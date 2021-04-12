April 12, 2021

Village Free Store seeks donations

By Submitted

Published 10:27 am Monday, April 12, 2021

VANDALIA — One area nonprofit organization is seeking the community’s help in providing for those in need.

Our Father’s Family Keepers Ministries is currently seeking donations for its Village Free Store, 61472 Donald Roadway W., Vandalia.

Items needed include children’s summer clothing, furniture, household items and more.

To schedule an appointment or to donate items, visit Our Father Family Keeper Ministries on Facebook and use the “book now” button. Masks must be worn during appointments.

The Village Free Store, operating since April 2020, is furnished solely through community item donations.

For more information, call (269) 476-1257.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Village Free Store seeks donations

News

Niles Police Log: March 31 to April 7

Cass County

Stevensville man injured in La Grange Township crash

Berrien County

Teacher faces disciplinary action for allegedly soliciting 14-year-old

Cass County

Niles woman, son injured in single vehicle crash

Dowagiac

Round Oak’s impact on Dowagiac still felt 60 years later

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac reach fundraising requirements for Russom Park Pavilion Project

Dowagiac

Rotarian Walter Swann discusses life, community outreach

Cass County

Three Rivers man sentenced to probation for meth possession

Cass County

Edwardsburg man sentenced to one year for assault

Cass County

Cass County hosting workshop about child abuse prevention

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland revises visitor guidelines

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer asks residents to take COVID-19 precautions, high schools to suspend in-person activities

Cassopolis

Cassopolis couple working to get musical nonprofit off the ground

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners approve 911 grant

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: March 29 to April 5

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 723,297 cases, 16,400 deaths

Cass County

Cass County 4-H offering painting program

Berrien County

Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic to be hosted at Niles-Buchanan YMCA

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS encourage spring break travelers to get tested for COVID-19

Berrien County

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Day taking place next week at LMC campus

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosting poetry contest

Education

Edwardsburg chamber fundraising to donate personalized tumblers to graduating seniors

Business

Niles DDA takes on NODE expenses