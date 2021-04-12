April 12, 2021

Stephen C. Richer, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 3:46 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

July 8, 1955 — April 8, 2021

Stephen C. Richer, 65, of Niles, passed away at his residence on Thursday, April 8, 2021, suddenly, of natural causes.

He was born on July 8, 1955, in Niles to the late Charles M. and Mary V. (Smith) Richer.

Stephen graduate from Cassopolis High School, class of 1973. He worked for many years in the RV Industry prior to his retirement. On Sept. 23, 1988, he married Hazel McGraw at a ceremony in Sumnerville.

He was an active member of the Moose Lodge #978 in Niles where he held every office, receiving his fellowship in 2001. Stephen enjoyed time on the golf course, watching NASCAR and a sports enthusiast, cheering for the Detroit Lions and University of Michigan. One of Stephen’s final days was spent doing what he looked forward to, working on his yard.

Stephen is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Hazel Richer; and a sister, Dawn Miltenberger.

He is survived by his siblings, Charles M. Richer II, of Elkhart, Cindy Sumner, of Niles, and Tina Meehling, of Kalamazoo; his step-mother, Peggy Richer, of Niles; Several nieces and nephews; step-brothers, Ed Dettling, of Webberville, Michigan, and Michael Dettling, of Kentucky; step-sisters, Kathy (Donnie) Batman and Karen Dettling, all of Niles; as well as Hazel’s children and grandchildren.

Stephen’s family will gather to celebrate his life at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Moose Lodge #978, 2277 N. Fifth St., Niles.

Memorial contributions may be made in Stephen’s memory to Moose Lodge #978, 2277 N 5th Street, Niles, Mi 49120.

Remembrances of Stephen may be left for his family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

Print Article

