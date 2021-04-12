April 12, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 747,697 cases, 16,512 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:38 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Michigan, the effects are being seen in southwest Michigan.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 12,332 COVID-19 cases and 237 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,298 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 5,643 cases and 92 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 747,697 COVID-19 cases and 16,512 related deaths.

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 747,697 cases, 16,512 deaths

