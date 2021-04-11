Stevensville man injured in La Grange Township crash

LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP – A Stevensville man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on O’Keefe Road and Shurte Street in La Grange Township Sunday afternoon.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke said his deputies are investigating a personal injury crash at 12:44 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies reported the vehicle, driven by Dickson Morumbwa, 53, of Stevensville, was northbound on O’Keefe Road when he ran off the roadway, lost control and overturned his vehicle. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and a seatbelt was worn.

The Cassopolis Fire Department, Pride Care Ambulance and the Cassopolis Police Department assisted the CCSD at the scene.