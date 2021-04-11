April 11, 2021

Submitted/CASS COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Niles woman, son injured in single vehicle crash

By Submitted

Published 9:12 am Sunday, April 11, 2021

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash on M-51, near Crystal Springs Street in Pokagon Township, sent a Niles resident and her son to the hospital.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported at approximately that 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department was called to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies determined through investigation that Niles resident Nicole Brant, 34, was southbound with her son, 9, on M-51 near Crystal Springs Street, when her vehicle left the road, went into the embankment, and then overturned.

The minor was thrown from the vehicle. Brant was extricated by first responders at the scene.

Brant was transported by the Southwestern Michigan Ambulance Community Service to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The minor was treated by Pride Care Ambulance until MedFlight arrived. He was then flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Deputies believe that neither involved were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

CCSD was assisted by the Pokagon Tribal Police Department, Dowagiac Police Department, Pokagon Volunteer Fire Department, Dowagiac Fire Department, Pride Care Ambulance, SMCAS Ambulance and MedFlight.

