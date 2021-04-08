Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Day taking place next week at LMC campus

BENTON HARBOR — A way for Berrien County residents to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle is coming to town next week.

The Berrien County Reduce Reuse Recycle Day takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 at Lake Michigan College, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor. Participants must enter at the main entrance to the college off of Napier Avenue and follow the recycling event signs.

This event is open to Berrien County residents only. Business waste is not allowed.

The recycling collection event is drive through only. Participants must remain in their vehicle. Staff and volunteers will unload items from vehicles.

Four different categories of items will be accepted:

Foam/Styrofoam: includes foam coolers, clean “to-go” food containers, egg cartons, foam block packaging, pink and blue Styrofoam. Foam must be clean and dry. Not accepted is soft foam such as packing peanuts and squishy foam.

Electronics: anything with a cord and items that run on batteries, including computer equipment and accessories, small and large appliances, holiday string lights etc. There is a fee of $10 per computer monitor, $20 per television and $10 per Freon containing item (i.e. air conditioners, refrigerators, dehumidifiers, etc.). Fee payment is due at the event.

Household Hazardous Waste: including chemicals, cleaners, oils, fuels, solvents, oil-based paint and pesticides from a home, garage, garden, yard and home-based workshop. Also accepted are batteries of all sizes, florescent light bulbs and tubes, and home medical waste (pills, sharps, etc.). Latex paint is not accepted.

Personal documents for shredding: paper documents only, including office paper, mail, checkbooks, etc. Staples and paperclips can be included. Participants must remove all CDs, disks, driver’s licenses, binder clips, three-ring binders, plastic, metal and other non-paper before arriving to the event.

For more information, go to berriencounty.org/564/Berrien-County-Community-Recycling-Event, email recycle@berriencounty.org, or call Berrien County Parks at (269) 983-7111 ext. 8234 or ext. 8232.