Phyllis Ballard, of Niles

Jan. 2, 1945 — April 7, 2021

Phyllis Ballard, 76, of Niles, peacefully passed away at South Haven Nursing Home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, following an extended illness.

She was born on Jan. 2, 1945, to the late Charles and Bernice (Hanes) Nichols in Niles.

After graduating from Niles High School, Phyllis went on to wed Ralph Ballard at a ceremony on December 30, 1962 in Niles. Phyllis was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed doll collecting and always looked forward to the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren. A woman of faith, Phyllis was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Niles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and several brothers and sisters.

Phyllis is survived by her sons, Brian (Robin) Ballard, of Hopkins, Michigan, and Jeffrey (Holly) Ballard, of Granger, Indiana; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Ellen Ickes and Norman “Bud” Nichols, both of Niles; and many extended family members and close friends.

Cremation has taken place and the family will be remembering Phyllis with a private family service followed by an interment at Silverbrook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to The Humane Society of Southwest Michigan & Kindred Hospice of Portage, Michigan.

