April 8, 2021

James Sorden, of Sister Lakes

By Submitted

Published 4:40 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

Nov. 29, 1966 — April 1, 2021

James A. “Jimmy” Sorden III, 54, of Sister Lakes, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

Jimmy was born Nov. 29, 1966, in St. Louis, Missouri, to James A. Sorden, Jr. and Patricia (Scheck) Sorden. He graduated from Oakville Senior High School in St. Louis. On Sept. 25, 1993, he married the love of his life, Kimberly Saetre. Jimmy enjoyed sports, he was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues fan and loved fishing, grilling and bowling. He was a semi-pro bowler and was in the St. Louis Bowling Hall of Fame. Jimmy was on the board for the Sister Lakes Lions Club. Most of all he loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly (Saetre) Sorden; son, James A. Sorden, IV; parents, James A. Sorden, Jr., Patricia (Scheck) Sorden; brother, Paul (Lynsey) Sorden; life-long best friend, Jim Presswood; one nephew and many nieces, cousins and many friends; father-in-law, Bud Saetre and sister-in-law, Robin Saetre. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mark Sorden and Chrissy Simmons.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jimmy’s name may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 723,297 cases, 16,400 deaths

Cass County

Cass County 4-H offering painting program

Berrien County

Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic to be hosted at Niles-Buchanan YMCA

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS encourage spring break travelers to get tested for COVID-19

Berrien County

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Day taking place next week at LMC campus

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosting poetry contest

Education

Edwardsburg chamber fundraising to donate personalized tumblers to graduating seniors

Business

Niles DDA takes on NODE expenses

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 715,478 cases, 16,327 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man hospitalized after motorcycle, SUV crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 2-4

News

State approves Niles social district

Cassopolis

Bureau of Land Management to offer wild horses, burros for adoption, sale at Cassopolis event

Berrien County

Law enforcement taking part in National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Buchanan

Buchanan, Dowagiac receive Tree City U.S.A. recognition

Berrien County

Niles funeral home offering guidance for FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 707,463 cases, 16,297 deaths

Berrien County

New primary care provider joins Southwestern Medical Clinic

Dowagiac

Dowagiac fire victim remembered for his optimism, love for family

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident recalls days in the music industry

News

Road repairs center discussion at Niles Township meeting

Cass County

Cass County jury trials again on hold after spike in COVID-19 cases

News

Spring cleaning begins at Niles parks

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 locates suspect in Wayne Township