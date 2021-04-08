Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS encourage spring break travelers to get tested for COVID-19

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are urging Michiganders to get tested for COVID-19 upon returning from spring break in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Students and families traveling across Michigan, to other states or out of the country risk being exposed to and carrying COVID-19 with them. This in turn could fuel outbreaks within their households and the communities where they live or visit, officials said.

In efforts to make testing easier for travelers, the state is offering 37 pop-up sites located throughout Michigan as part of the special testing program.

“Brighter days are ahead with vaccinations being available to all Michiganders as of April 5, however, there are still critical efforts we must take to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “COVID-19 remains a threat to our families and communities, and we encourage Michiganders to get tested for COVID-19 and are making it easier through these additional testing pop-up sites throughout the state. As always, every Michigander has a personal responsibility to do their part by wearing a mask, washing hands and maintaining social distancing to help us slow the spread of this virus.”

“Michiganders should get tested one to three days before travel,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “Do not travel if you test positive. Check travel restrictions before leaving, especially information about the spread of new variants of COVID-19 where you intend on visiting.”

Michiganders should also continue to wear a mask over their nose and mouth in public settings, avoid crowds and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from anyone they did not travel with, officials said. It is also suggested that they carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol in case washing their hands with soap and water is not readily available. For more travel tips, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, it is recommended that those who travel get tested three to five days after their trip and stay home and self-quarantine during this time period. If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.