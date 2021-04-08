COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 723,297 cases, 16,400 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 12,119 COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,217 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 5,473 cases and 91 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 723,297 COVID-19 cases and 16,400 related deaths.