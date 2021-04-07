Dowagiac Police Log: April 2-4
April 2
9:27 a.m. — 400 Block W. High, general assist
2:26 p.m. — 500 Block Gray, found property
4:45 p.m. — S. Lowe/Pokagon, operating while intoxicated, driver arrested
5:25 p.m. — 100 Block Clyborn, civil complaint
6:11 p.m. — 200 Block Lester, civil complaint
8:59 p.m. — N. Lowe/Madison, traffic stop
9:09 p.m. — 100 Block Oak, public peace
9:50 p.m. — Spruce/Walnut, operating while intoxicated, driver arrested
10:20 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace
11:21 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/E. Railroad, public peace
April 3
11:25 a.m. — 100 Block Mill, dog at large
11:28 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, motor vehicle theft
2:30 p.m. — N. Front/W. Division, traffic stop, driver arrested
2:11 p.m. — Family Fare, general assist
3:21 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, assault
7:56 p.m. — 100 Block Edwards, traffic complaint
April 4
3:22 a.m. — 100 Block Indiana, found property
8:19 a.m. — 200 Block Halstead St. Parking Complaint
10:09 a.m. — M-51/Lyle, traffic stop
10:41 a.m. — 500 Block Main, dog at large
11:15 a.m. — 300 Block McComber, civil complaint
12:25 p.m. — 600 Block Chestnut, civil complaint
12:57 p.m. — 400 Block E. Prairie Ronde, suspicious situation
1:22 p.m. — Lyle/M-51, traffic stop
1:49 p.m. — W. Telegraph/N. Front, traffic stop
1:51 p.m. — N. Paul/Airport, traffic stop
2:03 p.m. — S. Lowe/W. High, traffic crash
5:15 p.m. — 100 Block Mill, civil complaint
6:50 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, civil complaint
7:19 p.m. — 200 Block S Front, suspicious person
8:56 p.m. — Northside Liquor, public peace
10:40 p.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/N. Lowe, traffic stop
11:21 p.m. — 100 Block N. Front, found property
11:25 p.m. — 100 Block Haines, public peace
Bureau of Land Management to offer wild horses, burros for adoption, sale at Cassopolis event
CASSOPOLIS — Wild horses and burros from public rangelands in Western states will be available for adoption or sale at... read more