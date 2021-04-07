April 7, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: April 2-4

By Submitted

Published 1:51 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021

April 2

9:27 a.m. — 400 Block W. High, general assist

2:26 p.m. — 500 Block Gray, found property

4:45 p.m. — S. Lowe/Pokagon, operating while intoxicated, driver arrested

5:25 p.m. — 100 Block Clyborn, civil complaint

6:11 p.m. — 200 Block Lester, civil complaint

8:59 p.m. — N. Lowe/Madison, traffic stop

9:09 p.m. — 100 Block Oak, public peace

9:50 p.m. — Spruce/Walnut, operating while intoxicated, driver arrested

10:20 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace

11:21 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/E. Railroad, public peace

 

April 3

11:25 a.m. — 100 Block Mill, dog at large

11:28 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, motor vehicle theft

2:30 p.m. — N. Front/W. Division, traffic stop, driver arrested

2:11 p.m. — Family Fare, general assist

3:21 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, assault

7:56 p.m. — 100 Block Edwards, traffic complaint

 

April 4

3:22 a.m. — 100 Block Indiana, found property

8:19 a.m. — 200 Block Halstead St.                    Parking Complaint

10:09 a.m. — M-51/Lyle, traffic stop

10:41 a.m. — 500 Block Main, dog at large

11:15 a.m. — 300 Block McComber, civil complaint

12:25 p.m. — 600 Block Chestnut, civil complaint

12:57 p.m. — 400 Block E. Prairie Ronde, suspicious situation

1:22 p.m. — Lyle/M-51, traffic stop

1:49 p.m. — W. Telegraph/N. Front, traffic stop

1:51 p.m. — N. Paul/Airport, traffic stop

2:03 p.m. — S. Lowe/W. High, traffic crash

5:15 p.m. — 100 Block Mill, civil complaint

6:50 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, civil complaint

7:19 p.m. — 200 Block S Front, suspicious person

8:56 p.m. — Northside Liquor, public peace

10:40 p.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/N. Lowe, traffic stop

11:21 p.m. — 100 Block N. Front, found property

11:25 p.m. — 100 Block Haines, public peace

