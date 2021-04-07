April 7, 2021

Bernetta Black, of Mishawaka

By Submitted

Published 3:01 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Nov. 14, 1926 — April 5, 2021

Bernetta I. Black, 94, of Mishawaka, passed away April 5, 2021, at the Rescare Home in South Bend. Bernetta was born Nov. 14, 1926, in Berrien Springs, Michigan to the late Floyd and Inza (Weaver) Dunifin.

Surviving is her brother, Robert Dunifin, and her daughter-in-law, Melody Rockwell, both of Niles; her grandchildren, Brian (Tonya) Rockwell, of Cassopolis, Stacey (Mike Waterbury) Rockwell and Sherry (Mike) Antisdel, both of Niles. Also surviving are her great grandchildren, Nicholas, Sean and Taigan Rockwell and Corissa Antisdel as well as four great-great grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her husband, Harry Black; her son, Harold Rockwell and her siblings, Harold and Donald Dunifin, Dorothy Wallace, Betty Cunningham, Edward Dunifin and Doris Biggs.

There will be no formal services for Bernetta, but the family asks that you remember her in your own special way. Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Osceola has been entrusted with her care.

Bernetta was employed by the Holiday Inn hotels in the housekeeping department for 16 years. Her kind spirit caused others to gravitate toward her and she made many friends throughout her lifetime. For more than 20 years, she met daily with a group of her friends at the McDonald’s in Indian Ridge Plaza where they would laugh and tell stories.

