Robert M. Wreggelsworth, of Buchanan

Nov. 4, 1960 — April 1, 2021

Robert M. Wreggelsworth, 60, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his home.

He was born on Nov. 4, 1960, in Buchanan, to John and Sue Ann (Ketchum) Wreggleworth. Robert has worked several different jobs throughout his lifetime. The one he was best at was an all-around handyman. He could fix anything; he enjoyed just tinkering with “stuff.” During his younger years, you would often find him hunting or fishing.

Robert is survived by his mother, Sue Ann Wreggelsworth, of Buchanan; sons, Robert Wreggelsworth, of Mishawaka, Jesse Wreggelsworth, of South Bend; step-children, Valerie Gunnett and Danny Grimes; two grandchildren; brothers, John (Kelly) Wregglesworth, Tim Wregglesworth; along with a host of extended family; and several close family friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; siblings, Fred Wreggelsworth, Lee Wreggelsworth, and Juanita Schoenfeld.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. His family is planning on hosting a celebration of his life, later in the spring.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.