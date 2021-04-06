April 6, 2021

Joseph Louis Hunt Sr., of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Aug. 13, 1939 — April 3, 2021

Joseph Louis Hunt, Sr., 81, of Cassopolis, died peacefully early Saturday morning, April 3, 2021, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began on Aug. 13, 1939, in Cassopolis, one of 11 children born to Theron and Corabelle (Shephard) Hunt. He married Pearl Marie Ballard Aug. 14, 1965, in Calvin Township, Michigan.

After Joe graduated from high school, he proudly served in the Marine Reserves. Upon returning, he met the love of his life in 1964 and was married for 55 years. Joe and Pearl were blessed with four beautiful children, Joseph Jr., Robert, John and Paula. Joe gave his life to Christ and became a Deacon at the House of Prayer and was a member of New Vision Life in Elkhart, Indiana. Joe retired from Gunite after 22 years. Joe enjoyed playing cards (pinochle) and chess with his friends. One of the other things he loved to do was barbeque. He was also an avid jogger, often jogging from Cassopolis to Vandalia and back. He could often be seen walking all over town as well. Joe had a sweet tooth and loved his sweets. When people asked him how he was doing, his response was “I’m still kicking, but not too high!” Joe was often referred to by different names, to his sons, he was just dad, to his wife, he was Joe, to his grandkids, he was Papa, to some he was Joe Gummie, to his daughter, he was known as Superman!

Joseph will be greatly missed by family and friends. He leaves to mourn his passing and continue his legacy his wife of fifty-five years, Pearl (Ballard) Hunt of Cassopolis; one daughter, Paula Hunt, of Cassopolis; one son, John Hunt, of Elkhart; four grandchildren, Micheal L. (Cathy) Hunt of Maryland, LaVante’ J. Hunt, of Elkhart, Alexis M. Hunt and Tyrese A. Hunt, both of Cassopolis; great granddaughter, Tessa Hunt and a great grandson on the way; four sisters, Dorothy Alford, of Indianapolis, Patricia (Eddie) Forrest, of Indianapolis, Sharon Doss, of South Bend, Deborah (Mark) Samuel of Anderson, Indiana; one brother, Douglas Hunt, of Auburn, Georgia; Godchildren, Carmalita Lawson, of Cassopolis, Catrinka Presley of Indianapolis, Paul Peake II, of Chicago, Illinois, Quasha White, of Georgia, Jammie White, of Cassopolis, Paul Peake, III, of Kalamazoo, Zyrah and Nathaniel White, both of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Joseph Hunt, Jr., Robert Earl Hunt; three sisters, Lavina Watson, Lola Buck, Carol Davis; and two brothers, Theron Hunt and Charles Hunt.

Family and friends will gather for a funeral service at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis.

Mr. Hunt’s remains will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 707,463 cases, 16,297 deaths

Berrien County

New primary care provider joins Southwestern Medical Clinic

Dowagiac

Dowagiac fire victim remembered for his optimism, love for family

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident recalls days in the music industry

News

Road repairs center discussion at Niles Township meeting

Cass County

Cass County jury trials again on hold after spike in COVID-19 cases

News

Spring cleaning begins at Niles parks

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 locates suspect in Wayne Township

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 702,499 cases, 16,239 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC’s first president reflects on career

News

Indiana man sentenced for fleeing, alluding police in Niles Township

Berrien County

Kinexus Group recognized as one of the nation’s best nonprofits to work for

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to nine to 15 years for criminal sexual conduct

Berrien County

All Berrien County residents ages 16 and over now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination

News

Niles Police Log: March 25-31

Breaking News

Man hospitalized following Cassopolis shooting

Buchanan

Buchanan native hired as DC Comics digital content producer

Dowagiac

160 years later, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church continues to serve Dowagiac community

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured when struck by vehicle

Dowagiac

DUHS yearbook advisor visits Rotary Club

Cass County

Dr. T.K. Lawless Park to host International Dark Sky Week

Business

Sister Lakes ice cream parlor adding craft coffee menu

Cass County

DASAS’ sixth annual Survivor Stomp 5K to be host virtually

Cass County

Cass County commissioners hear presentation on historic courthouse