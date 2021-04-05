Niles Police Log: March 25-31
March 25
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
7:56 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
8:02 a.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop
8:23 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest
8:57 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
9:51 a.m. – S. Third, malicious destruction of property
12:34 p.m. – 400 block Vernon, assault and battery
2:55 p.m. – St. Joseph/W. Main, malicious destruction of property
4:30 p.m. – Wayne/N. Fifth, property destruction accident
5:10 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, public peace/harassment
6:09 p.m. – 1300 block Lake, alarm-burglary/others
6:42 p.m. – S. 14th/Maple, obstruction of justice/warrant
6:46 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
8:12 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
9:45 p.m. – 800 block Lake, disturbance
10:33 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
11:18 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
March 26
12:48 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, disturbance
1:30 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
4:27 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, welfare check
7:07 a.m. – 500 block S. 15th, disturbance
7:20 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, traffic stop
7:36 a.m. – 400 block S. 15th, civil dispute
9:12 a.m. – 1300 block Broadway, larceny
1:56 p.m. – 1000 block Burns, abandoned vehicle
2:10 p.m. – 1100 block N. Tenth, larceny
2:27 p.m. – 1600 block N. 12th, VIN inspection
5:28 p.m. – 1400 block Terminal, assault and battery
8:39 p.m. – S. 13th/Lambert, traffic stop
8:56 p.m. – Broadway/N. Fifth, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
11:20 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
11:25 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, disturbance
11:54 p.m. – 100 block E. Main, suspicious person
March 27
12:32 a.m. – 200 block S. Fifth, larceny
12:45 a.m. – Hickory/S. 13th, resisting and obstructing police
12:50 a.m. – 600 block Platt, noise
2:59 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
6:49 a.m. – 200 block Cass, disturbance
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
9:21 a.m. – 300 block Michigan, breaking and entering
11:14 a.m. – S 11th/Michigan, property destruction accident
11:50 a.m. – N. Ninth/Vine, traffic stop
12:11 p.m. – N. Fifth/Ash, traffic stop
12:32 p.m. – 100 block S. Third, assault and battery
12:33 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
2:03 p.m. – 1400 block hickory, malicious destruction of property
2:24 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, larceny
2:46 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, found property
4:65 p.m. – S. 11th, larceny
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:20 p.m. – 200 block S. Fifth, assault and battery
7:55 p.m. – River, gun shots
8:32 p.m. – S. 11th, suspicious person
10:23 p.m. – 900 blcok S. 11th, traffic stop
10:30 p.m. – 300 block Michigan, breaking and entering
11:55 p.m. – 300 block Michigan, breaking and ntering
March 28
12 am. – 400 block E. Main, disturbance
8:32 a.m. – N. St. Joseph, assault and battery
11:17 a.m. – 300 block Michigan, abandoned vehicle
11:45 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, traffic stop
11:52 a.m. – S. Third/Michigan, traffic stop
12:14 p.m. – E. Main/Cherry, traffic stop
12:21 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, disturbance
1:04 p.m. – 400 block N. Second, retail fraud-shoplifting
1:06 p.m. – 600 block S. Lincoln, property destruction accident
3:04 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, resisting and obstructing police
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
8:03 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, traffic stop
10:34 p.m. – 900 block SIlverbrook, suspicious person
10:43 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
10:45 p.m. – Broadway/N. 13th, traffic stop
11:20 p.m. – E. Main/Cherry, traffic stop
March 29
12:55 a.m. – 1700 block Oak, obstruction of justice/warrant
3:18 a.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, attempt to locate
4:11 a.m. – S. Third/Silverbrook, traffic stop
6:24 a.m. – S. 11th/E. Main, property destruction accident
8:41 a.m. – 300 block Broadway, malicious destruction of property
9:27 a.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop
9:46 a.m. – N. Fifth/Dulin, traffic stop
11:21 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop
11:50 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, unwanted person
12:11 p.m. – Broadway/N. Third, traffic stop
12:37 p.m. – 400 block E. Main, larceny
1:02 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, VIN Inspection
1:11 p.m. – E. Main/S. 11th, property destruction accident
3:32 p.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, malicious destruction of property
3:53 p.m. – 400 block N. Second, found property
4:01 p.m. – 1000 block Lake, alarm-burglary/others
4:13 p.m. – N. 13th/Merrfield, obstruction of justice/warrant
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:31 p.m. – E. Main/N. Front, traffic stop
7:58 p.m. – S. Ninth/Michigan, traffic stop
8:13 p.m. – N. Front/E. Main, traffic stop
8:17 p.m. – E. Main, Maple, traffic stop
8:54 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 15th, traffic stop
9:06 p.m. – 1000 block Cass, suspicious vehicle
9:42 p.m. – 1700 block Oak, obstruction of justice/warrant
March 30
1:21 a.m. – 1700 block Oak, suspicious vehicle
1:37 a.m. – 900 block Bond, traffic stop
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic stop
8:30 a.m. – 400 block N. Second, retail fraud-shoplifting
10:05 a.m. – Sycamore, abandoned vehicle
10:30 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, disturbance
10:49 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, unwanted person
11:33 a.m. – S. 11th, retail fraud-shoplifting
2:59 p.m. – S. 17th/Tyler, obstruction of justice/warrant
4:33 p.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, property destruction accident
4:57 p.m. – N. Front/DeSaix, traffic
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
8:19 p.m. – N. Fifth/E. Main, traffic stop
10:17 p.m. – N. Third/E. Main, obstruction of justice/warrant
10:22 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, assault and battery
11:08 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop
11:22 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
March 31
4 a.m. – 600 block N. Front, suspicious person
4 a.m. – 300 block N. second, traffic
4:06 a.m. – 200 block Cass, alarm-fire or CO
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
8:07 a.m. – 1300 block Broadway, breaking and entering
9:44 a.m. – 200 block Cass, larceny
10:18 a.m. – 900 block S. 15th, civil dispute
