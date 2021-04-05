Larry Paul Johnson, of Buchanan

Jan. 12, 1954 — March 27, 2021

Larry Paul Johnson, 67, of Buchanan, passed away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Larry was born on Jan. 12, 1954, to the late Cecil and Johnnie Mabelene (Brassfield) Johnson in Niles. After high school, Larry worked as a machinist and started in a tool and die apprenticeship. He worked as a tool and die maker for many years until he retired from Modineer Company in 2018. On Dec. 16, 1977, he married Linda Straw in a candlelight ceremony at First Presbyterian Church in Niles. Together, they raised their three children.

Larry loved his family. From coaching different sporting teams that his children and grandchildren played, to helping fix up his children’s houses, he was a devoted and very involved father. Anyone that knew Larry, knew that he would lend a helping hand to anyone and there wasn’t a project he couldn’t figure out. He was the true definition of a handyman. He loved hunting, golfing, fishing, traveling to warmer climates, and spending time at Hemlock Lake sitting around the campfire with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Johnson and Mabelene Chadwell; brother, James Johnson; and grandson, Anthony “AJ” Johnson.

Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Linda Johnson; daughters, Jamie (Arūnas) Balčiauskas, of Galien, and Lindsey Johnson, of Niles; son, Adam Johnson, of Niles; grandchildren, Adeline, Lily and Lucas Gill, of Niles, Kairo and Kody Johnson, of Niles, and Meilė Balčiauskas, of Galien; sisters, Glenda Foster, of Niles, Janice Boyer, of Yipsilanti, and Kathy (Craig) Sly, of Niles; and many extended family members and close friends.

In keeping with Larry’s wishes, he has been cremated. Due to the ongoing pandemic, his family will be hosting an outdoor celebration of life this summer. In a private ceremony, Larry will be laid to rest on April 14 at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles, next to his grandson.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Larry’s name may do so to the family in care of Brown Funeral Home by calling (269) 683-1155.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.