April 5, 2021

Kinexus Group recognized as one of the nation’s best nonprofits to work for

By Submitted

Published 12:37 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

BENTON HARBOR — On Monday, Kinexus Group was named one of the 2021 Best Nonprofits To Work For in the nation for the fifth year in a row. The Nonprofit Times partnered with Best Companies Group to identify nonprofit organizations that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.

“We are both excited and honored to be recognized nationally by the prestigious Nonprofit Times for the fifth year in a row,” said Kinexus Group President and CEO, Todd Gustafson. “We strive to create a culture that encourages our team to think outside the box, be themselves, and lead the way for the communities we serve. This award is a sign that our employees see and recognize the efforts we have made to make sure every voice is heard. Without our team, we would simply be unable to solve the complex challenges facing our region and state, especially during the ongoing pandemic.”

The survey and awards program are designed to identify, recognize and honor the top 50 employers in the nonprofit industry, benefiting the industry’s economy, workforce and businesses. Kinexus Group is ranked 39 among the leading nonprofits in the nation.

Nonprofits from across the U.S. entered the two-part survey process to determine Best Nonprofits To Work For. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated organization’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percdnt of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top nonprofits and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the ranking.

To be considered for this award, organizations were evaluated by the following criteria:

  • Leadership and Planning
  • Culture and Communications
  • Role Satisfaction
  • Work Environment
  • Relationship with Supervisor
  • Training, Development & Resources
  • Pay and Benefits
  • Overall Engagement
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 702,499 cases, 16,239 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC’s first president reflects on career

News

Indiana man sentenced for fleeing, alluding police in Niles Township

Berrien County

Kinexus Group recognized as one of the nation’s best nonprofits to work for

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to nine to 15 years for criminal sexual conduct

Berrien County

All Berrien County residents ages 16 and over now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination

News

Niles Police Log: March 25-31

Breaking News

Man hospitalized following Cassopolis shooting

Buchanan

Buchanan native hired as DC Comics digital content producer

Dowagiac

160 years later, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church continues to serve Dowagiac community

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured when struck by vehicle

Dowagiac

DUHS yearbook advisor visits Rotary Club

Cass County

Dr. T.K. Lawless Park to host International Dark Sky Week

Business

Sister Lakes ice cream parlor adding craft coffee menu

Cass County

DASAS’ sixth annual Survivor Stomp 5K to be host virtually

Cass County

Cass County commissioners hear presentation on historic courthouse

Education

Niles High School takes extra day for spring break

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners urge state to release COVID-19 funds

Business

Cardinal Candle Co. celebrates anniversary amid pandemic

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 678,295 cases, 16,141 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 26-30

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College Honors Program hosts social justice forum

Business

Iron Shoe Distillery awarded grant for expansion

Business

Duo Form breaks ground on facility expansion