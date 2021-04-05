April 5, 2021

Indiana man sentenced for fleeing, alluding police in Niles Township

By Debra Haight

Published 2:00 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

In Berrien County Court Monday, an Indiana resident was sentenced to probation for fleeing police.

Richard Romeo Hill, Jr., 29, of South Bend, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree fleeing and eluding police and was sentenced to two years’ probation in the Swift & Sure Probation Program, credit for 25 days already served and $598 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Feb. 7 when he fled police trying to make a traffic stop in Niles Township.

Assistant Prosecutor Kate Arnold described Hill’s actions as “pretty risky behavior.” “

This was an incident that started in Michigan, went into Indiana and caused a crash,” she said. “We ask for probation and jail as well.”

Defense attorney Edwin Johnson said his client made a bad choice.

“He made a bad choice,” he said. “He was having some family difficulties and he saw the police behind him and tried to get away. He knows what he did was wrong and he takes responsibility. I don’t think you’ll see him back here again.”

Judge Schrock told Hill that he would not impose any additional jail time but wanted him to understand that there could be more jail time or even prison if he violates his probation and does not complete the Swift & Sure program.

“What you need to understand is that you have to follow the orders,” he said. “If you do not, every violation you appear before a judge for will be jail time, it’s just a question of how long. If you use up too many opportunities, it’s highly likely you will be sentenced to prison. It’s time for you to change your behavior.”

In other sentencings:

Desmond Tutu Taylor, 31, of Niles, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, credit for two days served and $658 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Jan. 1 in Niles.

George Lawrence Taylor, 29, of Eau Claire, pleaded guilty to fleeing and eluding police and attempted carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for two days served and $726 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Sept. 6, 2020, in Niles Township.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 702,499 cases, 16,239 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC’s first president reflects on career

News

Indiana man sentenced for fleeing, alluding police in Niles Township

Berrien County

Kinexus Group recognized as one of the nation’s best nonprofits to work for

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to nine to 15 years for criminal sexual conduct

Berrien County

All Berrien County residents ages 16 and over now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination

News

Niles Police Log: March 25-31

Breaking News

Man hospitalized following Cassopolis shooting

Buchanan

Buchanan native hired as DC Comics digital content producer

Dowagiac

160 years later, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church continues to serve Dowagiac community

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured when struck by vehicle

Dowagiac

DUHS yearbook advisor visits Rotary Club

Cass County

Dr. T.K. Lawless Park to host International Dark Sky Week

Business

Sister Lakes ice cream parlor adding craft coffee menu

Cass County

DASAS’ sixth annual Survivor Stomp 5K to be host virtually

Cass County

Cass County commissioners hear presentation on historic courthouse

Education

Niles High School takes extra day for spring break

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners urge state to release COVID-19 funds

Business

Cardinal Candle Co. celebrates anniversary amid pandemic

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 678,295 cases, 16,141 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 26-30

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College Honors Program hosts social justice forum

Business

Iron Shoe Distillery awarded grant for expansion

Business

Duo Form breaks ground on facility expansion