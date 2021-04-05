April 5, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 702,499 cases, 16,239 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 3:32 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 11,969 COVID-19 cases and 232 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,164 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 5,382 cases and 89 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 702,499 COVID-19 cases and 16,239 related deaths.

