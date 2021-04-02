April 2, 2021

Dowagiac woman injured when struck by vehicle

By Staff Report

Published 6:47 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac woman was reportedly hit by a a car in Silver Creek Township Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to Dixon Street, just east of Indian Lake Road, at 8:13 a.m. Friday. Heriberto Perez, 67, reportedly struck Patricia Amudsen, 68, of Dowagiac, while she was standing on the shoulder of the road.

Deputies learned that the driver of  a vehicle had stopped to talk to Amundsen, and Perez slowly passed the vehicle, but did not see Amundsen and struck her with the mirrors and side door of his vehicle.

Perez remained on the scene with a witness to the incident.

Amundsen was transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for injuries sustained during the collision.

Assisting on scene was Pokagon Tribal Police, Sister Lakes Fire and Pride Care Ambulance.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in this crash.  The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured when struck by vehicle

Dowagiac

DUHS yearbook advisor visits Rotary Club

Cass County

Dr. T.K. Lawless Park to host International Dark Sky Week

Business

Sister Lakes ice cream parlor adding craft coffee menu

Cass County

DASAS’ sixth annual Survivor Stomp 5K to be host virtually

Cass County

Cass County commissioners hear presentation on historic courthouse

Education

Niles High School takes extra day for spring break

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners urge state to release COVID-19 funds

Business

Cardinal Candle Co. celebrates anniversary amid pandemic

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 678,295 cases, 16,141 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 26-30

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College Honors Program hosts social justice forum

Business

Iron Shoe Distillery awarded grant for expansion

Business

Duo Form breaks ground on facility expansion

Berrien County

Pokagon Band donating 1,000 Easter baskets to those in need

Berrien County

Local partnership with “Bright by Text” text messaging supports at-home learning, access to community resources for families with young children

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School Third Quarter Honor Roll

Cass County

Cass County 4-H auction announced

Cass County

CFCN awarded more than $2 million in grant funding

Dowagiac

Firefighters stress importance of smoke detectors following tragic house fire

Berrien County

As spring break approaches, Berrien County health officials urge resident to remain vigilant with COVID-19 precautions

Dowagiac

SMC student, Dowagiac native named Michigan Miss Agriculture USA

News

Niles nonprofit looking to grow wingspan

News

Niles club hosting Easter basket giveaway