April 1, 2021

Dorothy H. Waterbury, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 4:53 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

July 11, 1930 — March 29, 2021

Dorothy H. Waterbury, 90, of Niles, passed away on Monday, March 29 in Pine Ridge

Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Dorothy was born in Coldwater, Michigan on July 11, 1930.

She is preceded in death by her parents and four brothers and one sister.

Dorothy is survived by her son Michael (Stacey Rockwell) of Niles.

Dorothy was a homemaker who enjoyed bowling and bicycling riding.

In keeping with Dorothy’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Memorial donations in Dorothy’s name may be made at the Cerebral Palsy Foundation

donate.cerebralpalsyfoundation.org/give/216457/#!/donation/checkout.

Online Condolences for the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com

Halbritter Wickens Funeral Services 615 E. Main St. Niles has been entrusted with the

arrangements.

