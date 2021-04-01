COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 678,295 cases, 16,141 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 11,783 COVID-19 cases and 232 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 5,232 cases and 89 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 678,295 COVID-19 cases and 16,141 related deaths.
