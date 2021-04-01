CFCN awarded more than $2 million in grant funding

CASSOPOLIS — Cassopolis Family Clinic Network, a Federally Qualified Health Center serving the communities of Cass and southeast Berrien Counties, will receive $2,285,750 over the course of two years as a part of the American Rescue Plan.

The American Rescue Plan provides a $6 billion investment for Community Health Centers nationwide to expand COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and health care services to individuals who are at higher risk for COVID-19. Nearly 1,400 health centers across the country will be provided funding beginning in April. One in five individuals in rural populations receive care from Community Health Centers and more than 91 percent of health center patients are living at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. This investment allows health centers to make improvements to infrastructure and expand operational capacity in order to better serve their communities.

CFCN is excited to begin planning to determine how to best utilize the investment.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our health center to have a bigger impact,” said CFCN Chief Executive Office Mary Geegan Middleton. “We’re not looking to grow our service area. We’re looking to continually enhance the depth of services we are able to offer our patients.”