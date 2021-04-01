April 1, 2021

By Staff Report

Published 11:09 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WAYLAND 61, EDWARDSBURG 48

At Edwardsburg

EDWARDSBURG 48

Katie Schaible 8, Macey Laubach 17, Ella Castelucci 8, Averie Markel 0, Paige Albright 2, Abby Bossler 3, Haley Masten 8, Caitlin Tighe 2, Lindsey Dalenberg 0, Kenzie Schaible 0, Chloe Baker 0, Lexi Schimpa 0. TOTALS: 17 10-13 48

WAYLAND 61

Stephanie Aimsworth 16, Kaelyn Sikkema 2, Maddy Probst 0, Parrish Hudson 27, Emma Ludema 3, Grace Kincaid 0, Maddy Terry 8, McKenna Dole 0, Reese Coughlin 5, Emma Byers 0, Emma Tornes 0, Ava Makowski 0, Lana Barko 0, Elliott Antel 0.

 

Edwardsburg   12        24        41        48

Wayland            12          31        45        61

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 4 (Katie Schaible 2, Laubach 2), Wayland 8 (Hudson 5, Terry 2, Ludema 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 19 (Castelucci), Wayland 15 (none). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 12-4, Wayland 12-2.

 

BASEBALL

BUCHANAN 13-5, COLOMA 0-0

At Coloma

First Game

Buchanan        216      13 — 13 13 1

Coloma            000      00 — 0 1 1

Hoover (W), Jack Branch (4); Dylan Nelson (L), Connor Kiser (4)

2B: Drew Glavin (BU), Matthew Hoover (BU), Macoy West (BU)

 

Second Game

Buchanan        100      31 — 5 8 0

Coloma            000      00 — 0 2 0

Jack Branch (W), Macoy West (2), Drew Glavin (4); Jake Ickes (LP)

2B; Matthew Hoover (BU), Keeghan Pelley (BU)

HR: West (BU)

Varsity records: Buchanan 2-0, Coloma 0-2

