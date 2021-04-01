GIRLS BASKETBALL
WAYLAND 61, EDWARDSBURG 48
At Edwardsburg
EDWARDSBURG 48
Katie Schaible 8, Macey Laubach 17, Ella Castelucci 8, Averie Markel 0, Paige Albright 2, Abby Bossler 3, Haley Masten 8, Caitlin Tighe 2, Lindsey Dalenberg 0, Kenzie Schaible 0, Chloe Baker 0, Lexi Schimpa 0. TOTALS: 17 10-13 48
WAYLAND 61
Stephanie Aimsworth 16, Kaelyn Sikkema 2, Maddy Probst 0, Parrish Hudson 27, Emma Ludema 3, Grace Kincaid 0, Maddy Terry 8, McKenna Dole 0, Reese Coughlin 5, Emma Byers 0, Emma Tornes 0, Ava Makowski 0, Lana Barko 0, Elliott Antel 0.
Edwardsburg 12 24 41 48
Wayland 12 31 45 61
3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 4 (Katie Schaible 2, Laubach 2), Wayland 8 (Hudson 5, Terry 2, Ludema 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 19 (Castelucci), Wayland 15 (none). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 12-4, Wayland 12-2.
BASEBALL
BUCHANAN 13-5, COLOMA 0-0
At Coloma
First Game
Buchanan 216 13 — 13 13 1
Coloma 000 00 — 0 1 1
Hoover (W), Jack Branch (4); Dylan Nelson (L), Connor Kiser (4)
2B: Drew Glavin (BU), Matthew Hoover (BU), Macoy West (BU)
Second Game
Buchanan 100 31 — 5 8 0
Coloma 000 00 — 0 2 0
Jack Branch (W), Macoy West (2), Drew Glavin (4); Jake Ickes (LP)
2B; Matthew Hoover (BU), Keeghan Pelley (BU)
HR: West (BU)
Varsity records: Buchanan 2-0, Coloma 0-2
Cass County 4-H auction announced
