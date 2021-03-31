March 31, 2021

The Niles baseball team opened its 2021 schedule with a win over Paw Paw Tuesday afternoon. (Submitted photo)

ROUNDUP: Vikings open season with wins

By Staff Report

Published 2:05 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

NILES — The Niles baseball and softball teams opened up the 2021 season with wins over visiting Paw Paw on Tuesday.

The Niles baseball team defeated the Red Wolves 10-0 as Chase Lotsbaich and Drew Racht combined on a three-hitter.

The Vikings had six hits in the contest, including a double by Jude Abbadessa.

The Niles softball team swept a non-league doubleheader from Paw Paw, winning 6-2 and 10-5.

In the opener, Mya Sysen tossed a three-hitter.

Bailey Bickel, Chloe Hargreaves and Sysen all doubled for the Vikings, who finished with 10 hits.

In the nightcap, Sysen picked up the victory as well.

Alexis Rauch homered for Niles, which also got doubles from Hargreaves, Sysen and Emerson Gerrard. The Vikings had eight hits in the second game.

 

Buchanan softball

Buchanan opened its season on Monday with a sweep of host Hartford.

The Bucks took the opener 11-1, and then completed the sweep with a 9-1 win in the nightcap.

Hailee Kara tossed a three-hitter in winning the first game for Buchanan.

The Bucks banged out 17 hits, including a pair of home runs by Kara. Alyvia Hickok added a pair of triples, while Sophia Lozmack doubled.

Buchanan continued to play long ball in the nightcap as Kara hit two more home runs, and Hickok tripled. Lozmack and Lexi Herman both doubled for the Bucks, who finished with 12 hits.

 

Edwardsburg soccer

The Edwardsburg soccer team was blanked by host Lakeshore Tuesday night, 6-0.

Kiya Collins, Ellie Carlisle, Isabella Ceru, Jennah White and Lindsey Yack had goals for the Lancers.

The Eddies are now 1-1 on the year.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

As spring break approaches, Berrien County health officials urge resident to remain vigilant with COVID-19 precautions

Dowagiac

SMC student, Dowagiac native named Michigan Miss Agriculture USA

News

Niles nonprofit looking to grow wingspan

News

Niles club hosting Easter basket giveaway

News

Niles Police Log: March 19-24

Cass County

Council on Aging planning co-ed golf league

Berrien County

Multiple area police agencies seek help to identify suspects

Business

Community commemorates centennial business

Berrien County

YMCA to offer Spring Break Camp

Berrien County

Buchanan senior awarded for top essay in local DAR contest

Berrien County

Niles Memorial Day organizers seeking participants for 2021 event

Cass County

Trial courts to resume in Cass County first time since pandemic began

Berrien County

Buchanan man will serve prison for crash that paralyzed woman

Dowagiac

Old Rugged Cross Church stands tall once more

Business

Local candy stores enjoying strong Easter holiday sales

Berrien County

Two Buchanan men arrested following search warrant

Cass County

Cassopolis woman gets jail for using drugs on probation

Dowagiac

Organic farmer talks crops with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Cass County

COA celebrates long-term employee

News

CERA program to assist residents with rent, utility hardships due to COVID-19

News

Public hearings scheduled for three marijuana businesses

Cass County

Niles man will serve prison for kidnapping, assault

Berrien County

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Berrien County Health Department vaccine clinic

Dowagiac

Police identify victims of Dowagiac house fire