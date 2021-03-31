Melannie Phillips, of Dowagiac
July 30, 1962 — March 25, 2021
Melannie Starr West-Phillips, 58, was born July 30, 1962, and passed away on March 25, 2021, at her home in Dowagiac. She was born to Ben and Elsie West in Buchanan, and married Ronnie/Ron Phillips on Oct. 30, 1981 in Cassopolis.
Melannie is survived by her mother Elsie West, of Dowagiac; four children, Ronnie (Megan) West, of Berrien Springs, Benjamin (Leanna) Phillips, of Dowagiac, Jeremy (Katie) Phillips-Guipe, of Niles, and Marya (Mike) Phillips-Clark, of Dowagiac; brother, Ben West, Jr.; and sisters, Kathy Lawrence and Shelley West; also grandchildren – Madisson, Kadria, Mackenzie, Michael, Jr., Nathaniel, Lillian, Benjamin, Jr., Veronica and Hayley. She was preceded in death by her father Ben West, Sr.; brother, Steven West; and sister, Teresea West.
Cremation has been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, as per her wishes. A Celebration of life will be held at the Indian Lake Fire Department at 33104 Old M-62 W, Dowagiac, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3. Masks will be required both inside and outside, unless eating or for medical reasons. Please be respectful of the families wishes.
Marvin E. Lewandowski, of Dowagiac
Marvin E. Lewandowski, 87, of Dowagiac, died Sunday, March 28, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals,... read more